"If I'm Dak Prescott, I'm done": Craig Carton suggests Cowboys QB should shop around for new team amid contract holdout

Dak Prescott arguably has waited years to get his next raise. Now, with Jerry Jones seemingly dragging his feet through negotiations as the 11th hour approaches, one NFL analyst is done with the holdout. Speaking on Thursday morning's edition of "The Carton Show," analyst Craig Carton encouraged Prescott to avert his eyes from his team since 2016.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Sometimes all you need to do is open the door and take a look at what's out there. And you might find a place that looks very appealing. So if I'm Dak [Prescott], I'm done. ... And if you want to come talk to me, I'll listen and if you make me the best offer, maybe I'll stay, but I'm done talking about it. I'm now 'going to bet on myself.'"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Spotrac, Dak Prescott has one year left on his contract. With a no-trade clause limiting Jerry Jones' ability to keep the quarterback around after the year, the ball is in Prescott's court. If he wants, he can end all conversations about an extension and turn his attention toward 2025.

At the same time, the Cowboys also built an out to their deal with the quarterback. Meaning, that no matter how unlikely, the Cowboys are financially incentivized to cut ties with Prescott this season.

Of course, turning the keys over to their current backup roster would be a gamble and a half, but if Jones were to be deadset on turning the page as soon as possible, now would be as good as ever to begin the transition.

Cowboys face mounting pressure to make intentions clear with Dak Prescott-led three-headed negotiation

Dak Prescott at Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills

Of course, Cowboys fans are well aware that it is not just Dak Prescott's fate on the line this season. CeeDee Lamb also is heading into the final year of his deal. While his fifth-year option provides for a massive raise, it doesn't afford job security beyond the year.

On top of that, Lamb's production has made some believe that he deserves a Justin Jefferson-esque salary to the tune of roughly $35 million per season. That jump in pay would dwarf his fifth-year salary, but it would also cost the Cowboys dearly.

Meanwhile, Micah Parsons could be judging Jones' negotiations with Lamb and Prescott as an indication that it could be a longer wait for the pass rusher. If that is the case, Jones runs the risk of rubbing Parsons the wrong way, which could cause more problems.

Will Jerry Jones get his house in order or could he succeed in losing the interest of all three of the Dallas Cowboys' biggest stars?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "The Carton Show" and H/T Sportskeeda.