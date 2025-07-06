“If Jerry Jones saw a dollar bill" - DeMaurice Smith slams Cowboys owner as money-hungry opportunist in explosive new book

DeMaurice Smith guided the NFL Players Association through a lockout, contentious collective bargaining agreements and numerous conflicts and lawsuits against the NFL during his tenure as executive director from 2009 to 2023. A thorough account of Smith's tenure as the NFLPA's director is expected in his 354-page book Turf Wars, which is set for release in August.

Some revealed passages from the book have already caused controversy, particularly the author's harsh criticism of some notable league figures, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, whom he refers to as a "cold, dark void," quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whom he describes as a "impressive antagonist," and some NFL owners, whom he refers to as a "cabal of greedy billionaires.”

Daniel Kaplan of Awful Announcing reports that the book specifically disparaged longtime Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Smith said of Jones:

“If Jerry Jones saw a dollar bill on the ground, I truly believe he’d stop and pick it up.”

Jones previously faced criticism this offseason for financial-related reasons. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith referred to Jones as "a cheap spender" at the beginning of free agency in March and argued that the Cowboys are always going for the cheap option after they signed veteran receiver Parris Campbell rather than Cooper Kupp.

Jones's low-cost coaching hires have also drawn criticism. In January, the team gave Brian Schottenheimer his first-ever head coaching job, ignoring other experienced candidates.

DeMaurice Smith's book Turf Wars will be launched on August 5. When the book comes out, expect to see more disclosures from the author's dealings with Jerry Jones and other NFL executives.

DeMaurice Smith also took a shot at Aaron Rodgers in his new book

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to be one of DeMaurice Smith's primary targets in Turf Wars.

In his book, Smith describes how Rodgers showed his disapproval of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement during a players' meeting, portraying the star quarterback as typically disruptive.

“The god of Cheesehead Nation was isolated and dismissive," Smith wrote. "He sat in the back row of the meeting room, issuing loud sighs before standing for a dramatic exit. An incredible quarterback, to be sure, but an even more impressive antagonist.”

That statement reflects the depth of Smith's frustration with Rodgers. It also highlights a tense relationship between the two.

