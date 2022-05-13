“If you're making 50 million a year, there are no more excuses” - Aaron Rodgers and the Packers expected to land Super Bowl in 2022

When Aaron Rodgers pays for a car, he expects it to get him where he's going. In the same way, when the Green Bay Packers paid Rodgers, they expected him to get the team to where they want to be: the Super Bowl.

That's at least what one NFL analyst believes. Speaking on "Get Up," Kimberly A. Martin dumped the pressure on the quarterback to lead Green Bay to success. Here's how she put it:

“There's only one answer. It is the Green Bay Packers. You know why? Because this could be it for Aaron Rodgers. If you're making 50 million a year, then there are no more excuses.”

Martin went on to demand results from Rodgers:

“There are no complaints of not enough weapons. You are the weapon. You need to get it done. Make everybody else around you better because in the NFC, you have the chance, so do it.”

Without any superstar wide receivers, Rodgers will need to make up for any shortcomings the Packers experience this season. According to Martin, it is up to him to mold his environment from the pieces available. Based on his recent history, most would agree that there are chances of that coming to fruition.

Adriana Torres @TorresAdrianaTV



Watson on potentially making an immediate impact:

"Nothing is given, everything is earned. Regardless if I was drafted No. 1 or 7th round, I'm going to have to earn the spot that I want day in and day out" Packers Rookie WR @ChristianW2017 says he's already spoke w Aaron RodgersWatson on potentially making an immediate impact:"Nothing is given, everything is earned. Regardless if I was drafted No. 1 or 7th round, I'm going to have to earn the spot that I want day in and day out" Packers Rookie WR @ChristianW2017 says he's already spoke w Aaron RodgersWatson on potentially making an immediate impact:"Nothing is given, everything is earned. Regardless if I was drafted No. 1 or 7th round, I'm going to have to earn the spot that I want day in and day out" https://t.co/QfAjRQjpGH

How has Aaron Rodgers fared in recent years?

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Many quarterbacks who have won the Super Bowl have fallen by the wayside in the years following the victory. However, Aaron Rodgers' stats over the last two years have been as good as he has ever had in his career. Since the start of 2020, the quarterback has thrown for 85 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Those stats indicate that this has been Rodgers' best two-year run of his career. Of course, fans would agree that great stats are one thing, but winning the Super Bowl is more valuable.

Between Rodgers' great stats and the repeated deep playoff runs, Packers fans are understandably shocked they haven't returned to the Super Bowl in a decade.

Since winning the Super Bowl in 2010, the team has made the Conference Championship game four times but has lost on all four occasions. With the odds being 50/50 at face value, the Packers should have mathematically made the Super Bowl twice. Instead, they are 0-4 in the penultimate game.

At this point, Kimberly A. Martin is fed up with excuses and just wants to see the team in the Super Bowl after so many failed attempts. Will Aaron Rodgers and the Packers oblige?

Edited by Anantaajith Ra