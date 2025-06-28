"If Taylor does reach out or give a reaction" - Ohio cop reveals his real intention behind getting Travis Kelce's nude pin-up tattoo 

It seems like getting an NFSW Kelce brothers tattoo is the new trend these days. After a female fan got a piece depicting Jason Kelce, Nick Jones, a police officer from Ohio, got a pin-up tattoo featuring Travis Kelce riding an Accelerator Energy Drink can.

Accelerator Active Energy put out a challenge on Instagram earlier this week. They asked the fans if anyone was bold enough to get a pin-up tattoo of the Chiefs' tight end. Jones took the challenge. However, the Ohio Cop revealed his real intentions behind getting the NSFW tattoo.

It turns out, Jones' stepdaughters and wife are huge fans of Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Jones got the tattoo in hopes that it would reach Swift, as her reaction will make his and his family's day.

"My wife and step-daughters are huge Taylor Swift fans,” Jones said. “So when they were told about the tattoo, they were all for it ... if Taylor does reach out or give a reaction, it would completely make their day.”

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie reacts to the NSFW tattoo featuring her husband

While the fans are still awaiting a response from Travis Kelce's significant other, Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, has already given her reaction to the Eagles legend's NSFW tattoo. Before Travis' piece went viral on social media, a tattoo featuring his brother was already in the headlines.

A female fan got a pin-up NSFW tattoo featuring Jason and Kylie was not happy about it. While speaking to Travis on the "New Heights" podcast, Jason said:

""Kylie told me it was a woman and her name was Lauren. Kylie's got. Kylie's all over this. She was like, the f*** is this?"

Travis: "Yeah, she wants to see pin up Jason herself."

Jason: "One night, should I roll into the bedroom like this, throw on the elbow, my game socks, my elbow pads, go to the facilities and get my hands and wrists, wrist tape, put the gloves on?"

It'll be interesting to see how Taylor Swift reacts to the NSFW tattoo featuring her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

