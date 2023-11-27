"Imagine choosing Quentin Johnston over Zay Flowers": Chargers fans in disbelief as Ravens WR dismantles franchise on SNF

Zay Flowers had a phenomenal game and Quentin Johnston went down injured as Ravens beat the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. It was a tale of two wide receivers who were selected back-to-back in the 2023 NFL Draft. With the 21st pick, Los Angeles took the wide reciever out of TCU as the Ravens selected the Boston College alumnus.

So far, the decision has worked out in the Ravens' favor. Zay Flowers has 613 yards this season. Quentin Johnston has 183. In the game itself, the Ravens wide receiver got a receiving touchdown, and then followed that up with a rushing score, bringing an end to a productive evening. Meanwhile, the Chargers player ended up with one reception for seven yards.

Chargers fans are now bemoaning their luck while the rest of the NFL does not show them any mercy for their decision.

Fans slam Chargers for picking Quentin Johnston over Zay Flowers as Ravens reciever brings the pain on SNF

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pick on the Chargers for drafting Quentin Johnston over Zay Flowers. Here are some of the best posts on the social media platform.

Brandon Staley under fire for mishaps

It is easy to blame Quentin Johnston for his failures today, especially in light of Zay Flowers' performance. But Brandon Staley has to take responsiblity for the faltering offense throughout this season for the Los Angeles Chargers. He has led the team to a 4-7 record despite having the offensive talents of Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler.

He also would not have endeared himself to the dressing room. The coach threw his wide receiver under the bus when asked if he was withdrawn due to injury.

If the Chargers do not make it to the postseason, as is looking increasingly likely, they need to get their top positions off the field in order rather than fixating on Quentin Johnston or Zay Flowers.

A case in point is Jadeveon Clowney. He was picked first overall in 2014 and after some productive seasons with the Houston Texans moved teams before ending up with the Cleveland Browns for the last two seasons. Last time out, he had just two sacks overall in 12 games. He has played the same number of games this season and recorded 7.5 sacks already. It just shows how putting a player under the right system and tutelage can change their fortunes.

Flowers is already in the right situation. Remains to be seen if Johnston can find the correct fit for himself.