"Impersonation of Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl": NFL fans react as Theo Von misses catch at Tight End University

Comedian and podcast host Theo Von made an unexpected appearance at Travis Kelce's Tight End University this week, and he didn't exactly bring his hands with him. During a on-field drill, Von ran a route and dropped the pass.

The moment came on Day 2 of the annual training event held at Vanderbilt University. The NFL's X account shared a video of Von running routes on Wednesday.

NFL supporters had mixed reactions to Von's surprise appearance at the three-day camp.

"That was an impersonation of Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl last year," one fan wrote on X, directly linking Von's dropped pass to Kelce's struggles last season.

Another fan wrote: "What is he even doing there."

Another fan wrote: "That dude seems like he would be a blast to hang out with."

More reactions came in.

"Someone sign that man," another fan wrote

One observer noted: "Theo doing anything but stand up."

"Not sure why but I thought Theo was smaller than that," another fan wrote.

Tight End University is where some of the NFL's top tight ends gather to share techniques, break down film and bond over their shared position. Founded by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen, TEU has become a marquee offseason gathering.

Travis Kelce's girlfriend gives a surprise performance for the Tight End University

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

Pop star Taylor Swift made an unexpected appearance at the "Tight Ends & Friends" concert in downtown Nashville on Tuesday. The singer, whose relationship with Travis Kelce continues to draw headlines, jumped onstage during country artist Kane Brown’s set and performed her hit “Shake It Off.”

Just before the performance, Swift dedicated the song to tight ends.

“We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players who are going to play and these are the tight ends,” she said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The NFL’s social media channels even joined in the fun, posting photos of Swift with Kelce and Brown, captioned with a tongue-in-cheek remark: “When you think you're the special guest BUT you're not.”

This year’s attendees included established names like Dallas Goedert, T.J. Hockenson, Trey McBride and rookie standout Brock Bowers.

