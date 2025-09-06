"Implosion of Chiefs dynasty": NFL fans react as Chris Jones & Drue Tranquill get into heated argument on sidelines after loss to Chargers

A clip of Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones and linebacker Drue Tranquill went viral on social media as they engaged in a heated argument after the Chargers quarterback's play.You can check out the clip below:Fans shared their reactions to Chris Jones and Drue Tranquill's on-field argument in the comments.#TheOriginalCanawupas @canawupassLINK@jasrifootball I love it😜? This starting the implosion of the Chiefs dynasty.DS_the_RN @ib505aLINK@jasrifootball Screw Tranquill. Hate that dude.Ricky @Cincyricky22LINK@jasrifootball Absolutely correct! Everyone must be held to the standard, star players and all. Do your job!Way Outside The Nest Podcast @outsidethenest_LINK@jasrifootball Chris Jones is a poor leaderTB EGO @TomBradyEgoLINK@jasrifootball They’re mad at the wrong player…..Ðartħ Wiłłiams 🐻⬇️ @Air_Williams18LINK@jasrifootball Chris Jones running his big ego ass mouth at a teammate while in the wrong per usual. Dumbass let the QB sneak out for the chargers to win and wants to talk shit to others 🤡Justin Herbert put up an impressive performance to help the Chargers secure a 27-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil. He completed 25 of the 34 passes he attempted for 318 yards and three passing touchdowns.With just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, he sealed the win for his team with a first-down run on a third-and-14 play, leaving the Chiefs with no time to make a comeback. Chris Jones and Drue Tranquill were seen arguing on the field after this play.Patrick Mahomes tried his best to give the Chiefs a fighting chance in the game. He completed 24 of the 39 passes he attempted for 259 yards and two total touchdowns. Unfortunately, it was not enough for them to start the season with a victory.Chiefs DL Chris Jones takes blame for 27-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in BrazilIn the post-game press conference, the veteran defensive lineman took the blame for the Chiefs' loss. He admitted he could have made a better play to prevent Justin Herbert from sealing the victory for the Chargers.&quot;I moved inside. I put the blame on me. I could've contained better. The tackle jumped me &amp; I should've stayed outside. We could've had a better pass rush,&quot; Jones said as per Nate Taylor's tweet.Jones has been a part of the Chiefs since being drafted in 2016. In nine seasons, he has won three Super Bowls and has played 138 games. The defensive lineman has recorded 310 total tackles, 80.5 sacks, 87 tackles for loss and 195 quarterback hits on the field. In March 2024, he signed a five-year deal with the Chiefs worth $158.75 million.After this season-opening loss, Andy Reid's team will be taking on the Super Bowl LIX champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Sept. 14 at Arrowhead Stadium. It will be broadcast on FOX at 4:25 pm ET. Can the Chiefs redeem themselves in Week 2 with a victory at home?