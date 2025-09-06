  • home icon
  "Implosion of Chiefs dynasty": NFL fans react as Chris Jones & Drue Tranquill get into heated argument on sidelines after loss to Chargers

"Implosion of Chiefs dynasty": NFL fans react as Chris Jones & Drue Tranquill get into heated argument on sidelines after loss to Chargers

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 06, 2025 05:03 GMT
NFL fans react as Chris Jones & Drue Tranquill get into heated argument on sidelines after loss to Chargers
NFL fans react as Chris Jones & Drue Tranquill get into heated argument on sidelines after loss to Chargers

A clip of Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones and linebacker Drue Tranquill went viral on social media as they engaged in a heated argument after the Chargers quarterback's play.

You can check out the clip below:

Fans shared their reactions to Chris Jones and Drue Tranquill's on-field argument in the comments.

Justin Herbert put up an impressive performance to help the Chargers secure a 27-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil. He completed 25 of the 34 passes he attempted for 318 yards and three passing touchdowns.

With just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, he sealed the win for his team with a first-down run on a third-and-14 play, leaving the Chiefs with no time to make a comeback. Chris Jones and Drue Tranquill were seen arguing on the field after this play.

Patrick Mahomes tried his best to give the Chiefs a fighting chance in the game. He completed 24 of the 39 passes he attempted for 259 yards and two total touchdowns. Unfortunately, it was not enough for them to start the season with a victory.

Chiefs DL Chris Jones takes blame for 27-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil

In the post-game press conference, the veteran defensive lineman took the blame for the Chiefs' loss. He admitted he could have made a better play to prevent Justin Herbert from sealing the victory for the Chargers.

"I moved inside. I put the blame on me. I could've contained better. The tackle jumped me & I should've stayed outside. We could've had a better pass rush," Jones said as per Nate Taylor's tweet.
Jones has been a part of the Chiefs since being drafted in 2016. In nine seasons, he has won three Super Bowls and has played 138 games. The defensive lineman has recorded 310 total tackles, 80.5 sacks, 87 tackles for loss and 195 quarterback hits on the field. In March 2024, he signed a five-year deal with the Chiefs worth $158.75 million.

After this season-opening loss, Andy Reid's team will be taking on the Super Bowl LIX champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Sept. 14 at Arrowhead Stadium. It will be broadcast on FOX at 4:25 pm ET. Can the Chiefs redeem themselves in Week 2 with a victory at home?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
