“Impressed with his mental makeup” - NFL insider drops update on how Titans view Cam Ward ahead of 2025 Draft

One of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft is getting rave reviews from the Tennessee Titans. Cam Ward met with the organization during the NFL Combine on Friday. NFL insider Cameron Wolfe said the former Miami Hurricanes starter made a strong impression on the team.

"They were impressed with his mental makeup along with what they already liked from his physical acumen, and he will be one of the top options for them if they do keep that top pick," Wolfe said.

The Titans will have the first overall choice in the draft in April for the first time since 2016, following a 3-14 season the year before. Getting a new quarterback appears to be a pressing need for the Titans, with Mason Rudolph set to become a free agent on March 12 and Will Levis the only option currently on the roster.

Levis and Rudolph shared reps for them last season, with the former throwing for 2,091 yards and the latter for 1,530.

Ward and Shedeur Sanders have been the projected first two quarterbacks to be selected in the draft, with defensive end Abdul Carter also in the mix to go first overall.

Last season, Ward threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns with just seven interceptions in 13 games. His size, arm talent and athleticism make him an attractive option.

Exploring the Titans’ options

While they’ll have the first crack at the best NFL prospects, Cameron Wolfe says it’s not a guarantee that they’ll keep that selection.

"They are expected to have some enticing offers potentially for teams. Those conversations have already been started; one team, I’m told, is the (New York) Giants," Wolfe added.

Having the top pick means the Titans hold a lot of the cards, but they might consider giving that first pick away in hopes of potentially killing two birds with one stone.

"They’re at an interesting dilemma because they need a quarterback and they like the quarterbacks in this draft but they also value draft capital," Wolfe said.

"Do they sit at one and take a Cam Ward or do they try to trade back and see if at three possibly they can still get an Abdul Carter or a Travis Hunter?"

The other factor in the Titans' decision is that they’re building a new stadium that should be open by 2027.

"How much do you need a quarterback to sell that new stadium as you come about this whole thing?" Wolfe questioned.

The Titans were 26th in the NFL last season for passing yards per game (195.1) but also finished third from the bottom regarding team sacks (32). They need to address many issues between now and the draft, and time will tell if they can take care of all of them when the draft concludes on April 26.

