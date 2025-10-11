  • home icon
  "In love with you more" - Mason Taylor's GF Sage Wagner celebrates 5 years of romance with Jets TE in romantic anniversary tribute

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 11, 2025 10:30 GMT
Mason Taylor
Mason Taylor's GF Sage Wagner (Image Source: Getty and Instagram/@sagewagnerr)

New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor's girlfriend, Sage Wagner, has shared a few pictures with her beau on Instagram to celebrate their fifth anniversary. On the big day, Wagner posted several snaps of them from over the years.

Wagner posted snaps of their vacation, along with a few other pictures.

"5 years with the love of my life!!!! I fall in love with you more and more every day," she captioned the IG story.
Mason Taylor&#039;s GF Sage Warner @sagewagnerr
Mason Taylor's GF Sage Warner @sagewagnerr

Wagner posted a romantic snap of the couple in the second slide of the collage. The couple shared a kiss in a swimming pool with a sunset in the background. In another snap, they hugged each other, followed by another picture of them by the beachside. In one picture, the couple posed holding hands while walking in a garden, twinning in matching black outfits.

Wagner has been a strong supporter of Taylor in his journey and cheered for him when the Jets drafted him in April. She shared a few pictures of the special day on Instagram and wrote:

"@mason_taylor99 ‘s going to the Jets!!!💚🤍 Proud is an understatement…no one deserves this more than you❤️ the most hardworking, disciplined person I know!! The best is yet to come! I love you so much Mase!!❤️❤️ Call me a @nyjets super fan now🤭 nyc here we come!!!"
In the third snap of the post, the couple shared a hug in matching black outfits. She also posted a picture of their celebration after the NFL draft.

Mason Taylor’s girlfriend, Sage Wagner, shares glimpses of a New York outing with her girl gang

Earlier this week, Mason Taylor’s girlfriend, Sage Wagner, offered a glimpse of her outing in New York with her friends. She posted several snaps with her friends and a few solo pictures with a two-word caption:

"girl world"
Wagner wore a brown dress for her girls’ outing and styled her hair straight, letting it fall down her shoulders. She accessorized her look with minimal jewelry and carried a black purse.

Taylor’s girlfriend also makes sure to attend his matchups to cheer for him during the games this season. She attended the New York Jets’ Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then attended the game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

However, the Jets have had a rough time this season, losing five consecutive matchups. They are hoping for their first win of the season in their upcoming game against the Denver Broncos.

Edited by Ribin Peter
