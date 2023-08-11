IN PHOTOS: $2,000,000,000 Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s swanky apartment at Arrowhead Stadium

As the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, Clark Hunt gets a lot of inside access to the team. However, he has one amenity other NFL owners definitely don't, which is his own apartment at Arrowhead Stadium. It is certainly large enough for the entire family to fit comfortably.

Whether on gamedays or other special events, he and his family have a luxurious place to take in the sights and sounds. The apartment is two floors and features various trophy and award cases throughout. There are two living rooms connected by a giant staircase and a even a fireplace. An iconic stained glass piece depicting a Chiefs game is sure to catch everyone's eyes.

Photos of Clark Hunt's owner's retreat at Arrowhead Stadium.

There are of course multiple televisions throughout. So on cold gamedays, the entire Hunt family can stay warm while still being close to the action. The space has easy access to the owner's seats while featuring bar top seating.

Hunt who has an estimated net worth of $2 billion is one of the richest owners in the National Football League. Not even Jerry Jones has his apartment at AT&T Stadium.

Is Clark Hunt the sole owner of the Kansas City Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs were originally founded by Lamar Hunt, Clark's father, in 1960. The team was located in Dallas and called the Dallas Texans, until the Cowboys arrived in town. That forced Hunt to move the team to Kansas City in 1963.

Lamar Hunt was the owner and ran the operations of the Kansas City Chiefs until he passed away in 2006. He left the team to his children whom are all considered co-owners of the team. Clark Hunt, however, is the CEO and chairman of the Kansas City Chiefs and is in charge of everyday team operations.

While he is the one that represents the team on a league basis, he shares ownership with his siblings. He also has experience with the operations of the organization, as he helped his father do so for many years.

The Chiefs aren't the only team that the 58-year-old has owned and operated. He helped his father run the operations of the MLS team, the Kansas City Wizards until 2006 when it was sold. He now has an ownership stake in FC Dallas and is a member of the Major League Soccer Board of Governors.