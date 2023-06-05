Norma Hunt Net Worth: How much was the Chiefs Owner's worth in 2023?

Norma Hunt, the matriarch of the Hunt Family, owners of the Kansas City Chiefs, has passed away. Norma was married to late Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt and was the mother of Chiefs CEO/Chairman Clark Hunt.

At the time of her passing, Norma had an estimated net worth ranging from $1 million to $5 billion. Her wealth can be attributed to her association with the iconic Hunt family, who have been the owners of the Kansas City Chiefs for many years.

NFL @NFL The entire NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Norma Hunt. The entire NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Norma Hunt. https://t.co/rD8Tclbjqt

Norma Hunt's Legacy

Norma Hunt holds a special place in NFL history as the only woman to have attended all 57 Super Bowls. Her unique position within the league was one of distinction.

Her professional journey began as a schoolteacher, and later she became a hostess for the Dallas Texans, a team co-founded by Lamar and other members of "The Foolish Club" in 1964. When Lamar moved the Texans to Kansas City and renamed them the Chiefs, Norma wholeheartedly supported her husband's endeavors and played an integral role in the team's operations.

Norma's unwavering support for her husband and dedication to their family's sports teams earned her a position of honor among the Hunt Family and the NFL community. Her influence extended beyond football, as she and Lamar played a vital part in the growth of soccer in America. Their efforts were instrumental in establishing Major League Soccer, which has since become a successful professional soccer league in the United States.

Her death has sent shockwaves around the National Football League, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has released a statement.

His statement reads:

"Norma’s sense of family extended to the Chiefs’ organization, which she greatly adored, Norma was among the most passionate fans of the Chiefs and the NFL and understood and enjoyed every aspect of the game. She loved being around the team and referred to the players as ‘real-life superheroes.’ Norma attended every Super Bowl ever played, including the two recent Chiefs’ victories, and was the only woman to do so.”

Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes 🏽 twitter.com/chiefs/status/… Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs We mourn the passing of Norma Hunt. We mourn the passing of Norma Hunt. Mrs. Norma was the best. Glad to be a part of this special organization she help build. She will be missed! Prayers to the entire Hunt family. Mrs. Norma was the best. Glad to be a part of this special organization she help build. She will be missed! Prayers to the entire Hunt family. 🙏🏽💔 twitter.com/chiefs/status/…

Furthermore, the face of Kansas City football, Patrick Mahomes, sent a post remembering Norma Hunt. Mahomes posted:

" Mrs. Norma was the best. Glad to be a part of this unique organization she helped build. She will be missed!"

American football has had some key figures over the past decades, and Norma Hunt is undoubtedly among them. She will be sorely missed.

