IN PHOTOS: 49ers QB Brock Purdy and wife Jenna go on hiking trail exploring Big Sur

Newlyweds Jenna and Brock Purdy continued their celebration by visiting California’s Big Sur. Her photos on Instagram story show they visited places like McWay Falls and Tan Bark Trail.

Jenna Purdy shared some views from Big Sur, which she and Brock Purdy recently visited.

They also took selfies to document their trip.

Brock and Jenna Purdy took selfies from their recent Big Sur, California trip.

The Purdys married on March 9 in Des Moines, Iowa, in front of 350 guests. It’s the state that holds dear to their heart. Aside from being Jenna Brandt’s home state, they met as students at Iowa State University. He was a player for the football team while she played volleyball for the Cyclones.

They maintained a connection while she eventually transferred to the University of Northern Iowa. Jenna Brandt made their relationship official on Instagram in November 2022 when she posted photos with the caption “my roots and my boy.”

Brock Purdy proposed to her in July 2023 at a dock in Saint Cloud, Florida. Their families witnessed the proposal while riding the boat from afar. He captioned the related Instagram post:

“My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!”

Aside from being his wife, Jenna Brandt is Brock’s number-one fan. She has attended multiple San Francisco 49ers games, including Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.

Things are looking up for Brock Purdy’s contract extension

The 49ers gained favorable returns from the four-year, $3.7 million contract they gave Brock Purdy in 2022. Since then, he led them to two NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl appearance. He also tallied 5,654 passing yards, 44 touchdowns, and a 68.7 completion percentage in 25 games. The Niners are 17-4 when he’s the starter.

However, the deal is the deal, and Purdy will earn a $985,000 base salary in 2024. His performance in the upcoming season will dictate his leverage once contract extension negotiations start. Purdy will be eligible for an extension after the 2024 season, and the 49ers cannot exercise a fifth-year option for him because that option only comes with first-round draft picks.

However, as 49ers CEO Jed York shared with Mercury News’ Cam Inman, they are ready to pay Brock Purdy according to market standards. He said:

“It’s a good problem when your quarterback is one of the highest-paid guys on your team and in the league. It’s what the market is. Brock is going to ask for something that no one has ever asked for before. I don’t know how many players are making over $40 million (annually) as a quarterback right now.”

Joe Burrow has the highest annual average value among quarterbacks at $55 million. Justin Herbert ($52.5 million), Lamar Jackson ($52 million), and Jalen Hurts ($51 million) follow suit.