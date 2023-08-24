IN PHOTOS: Aaron Donald's wife Erica turns trendsetter with first ever $17,000 Super Bowl LVI ring for ladies

Aaron Donald's wife Erica is all set to celebrate the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win in the most unique fashion.

Along with the Lombardi trophy, the Super Bowl rings a player receives become one of their most prized possessions. Erica Donald, cheering on her husband, has decided to turn trendsetter with a Super Bowl ring of her own.

Moe Diamonds, a boutique store in Pittsburgh, shared a small clip thanking Erica.

As per the store, Aaron Donald's wife chose to make a Super Bowl ring, but this time for the wives.

Describing the ring, the account thanked Erica for helping them design the "Super Bowl ring for Ladies." Discussing the process, they added:

"Thank you to @ericadonald99 for helping me design the first ever Super Bowl ring for Ladies. With many back and forth convos with ideas we came up with the ideal design to rep the women who are true biggest fans of their husbands and boyfriends!"

Image Credit: Moe Diamonds Instagram account

However, it was the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle that seems to have made it possible:

"Thanks you Aaron Donald for making this possible. Hopefully this will become a trend for all the wives of the NFL... Erica now its up to you to model it to the other ladies!! Lol. Im glad I could get it to you before your big day!!"

Furthermore, TMZ Sports added that Moe valued the ring, with three-carat diamonds, for $17,000. It's made up of VS-VVS diamonds, along with sapphires meant to represent the Rams' blue and yellow colors.

The diamonds also feature Aaron Donald's initials and his jersey number, 99.

Erica and Aaron Donald's dating history

Relatively private about their personal life, there's no official timeline of the couple starting to date or getting married. However, they seemed to have tied the knot sometime between 2020 and 2021.

That being said, Erica Donald is said to have started dating the NFL star when she was working with the Rams in 2015.

Now expecting their second baby, Erica and Aaron have revealed a few of their proposal stories. While speaking to People, Erica revealed that Donald proposed to her twice: once without a ring, and one time on her birthday.

Their son, Aaric, was born in September 2021. Erica also co-parents Donald's children from his previous relationship, Jaeda and Aaron Jr.

