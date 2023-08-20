IN PHOTOS: Aaron Rodgers celebrates Joe Jonas’ birthday with Priyanka Chopra and more

Aaron Rodgers is friends with many celebrities and always joins them to celebrate their achievements. The New York Jets starting quarterback recently attended the birthday party of Joe Jonas, which was also attended by his brother, Nick, and his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

The party was attended by many famous faces, as seen in the series of pictures the birthday boy posted on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jonas had his arm around Aaron Rodgers. Other artists who attended the party were Nicolas Gerardin, fashion designer Richard Chai, real estate agent Carl Gambino, Laval founder Deleasa, musician John Lloyd Taylor and chef Emilio Vitolo.

New York media might not go easy on Aaron Rodgers

Chris Russo, a prominent sports personality, reckons Aaron Rodgers, the newly acquired quarterback for the New York Jets, will face challenges dealing with the city's media. Unlike in Green Bay, where Rodgers was highly regarded, the New York media is known for its scrutiny and high expectations.

Russo points out that the New York fan base is nervous and quick to criticize, which could put pressure on Rodgers. The constant attention and criticism from the media may prove difficult for Rodgers to handle and likely to 'drive him crazy':

"This is not Green Bay where they fawn over Rodgers and they pawn the great Aaron who won a Super Bowl. This is New York, with a fan base that's very, very nervous, year in and year out."

"They got a defeatist attitude, where he throws an incomplete pass on a two-minute drill in late July in a big spot with those fans watching a practice session.

"It's going to be on the back page of the New York Post. And that is going to drive him crazy."

Rodgers is set to make his debut for the Jets on Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills. There were also reports that the Jets could be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" in 2023, a behind-the-scenes documentary series, which could add even more media attention and pressure on Rodgers.

🏈 NFL starts Sept 7! Immerse in action: Explore NFL Schedule & Depth Charts for ultimate game-day excitement!

Poll : #1) Which player holds the record for the most interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single season? (Answers in the next Poll) Ed Reed Deion Sanders Rod Woodson Lester Hayes 352 votes