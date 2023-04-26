In Photos: Aaron Rodgers makes first appearance as Jets QB following Packers exit

Aaron Rodgers is a New York Jet.

After weeks of speculation and reports, the quarterback signed with the New York Jets. While his time with the Green Bay Packers will remain iconic, Rodgers has already arrived at the Jets facility.

In fact, the 39-year-old is decked in team merchandize already.

The team shared a few snaps from Rodgers' day with the Jets.

Image Credit: New York Jets' official IG (@nyjets)

"Good morning, @aaronrodgers12 🤩" Rodgers wrote.

Everyone was smiling in the video and images, clearly excited about having Rodgers on board.

Image Credit: New York Jets' official IG (@nyjets)

The video was a close-up of Rodgers walking into the facility, wearing a green hoodie. Owner Woody Johnson, Jets coach Robert Saleh and other officials were present to greet Rodgers.

With the 2023 NFL season nearing, expect more content from the Jets. As the team starts to practice together, look forward to practice videos and photos.

Fans, of course, continued to troll Aaron Rodgers over the appearance. A few joked about the QB at least showing up and probably viewing the 2023 season as a final season before retirement.

Of course, the Green Bay Packers fans were feeling odd over Rodgers showing up at the Jets' facility. Rodgers will be introduced to the team's new QB on Wednesday.

The team, on their end, is hoping for a title through the recent trade.

Aaron Rodgers penned an emotional goodbye to the Green Bay Packers

After finalizing his deal with the Jets, Rodgers wrote an emotional message to the Packers fans. Despite how things ended with the team's front office, Rodgers remains thankful for what he has received:

"I’m not sure it’s possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the @packers , our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold. 💚💛"

Aaron Rodgers added that he grew up while in Green Bay and will be taking the memories with him throughout his lifetime.

Aaron Rodgers at a Detroit Lions versus Green Bay Packers game

Fans have been comparing Rodgers to Brady, wondering if the QB will able to win a Super Bowl. Similar to Rodgers, Brady spent years with the New England Patriots before moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

