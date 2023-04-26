Create

NFL fans troll Aaron Rodgers after QB’s first sighting since Packers exit -“Surprised he even showed up”

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Apr 26, 2023 16:03 GMT
Aaron Rodgers made his first appearance at the New York Jets team facility on Wednesday and fans have a lot to say about it.
Aaron Rodgers made his first appearance as a member of the New York Jets on Wednesday morning. In a video that was first posted by the team, the 39-year-old quarterback is seen entering the team's facility and already wearing a New York Jets hooded sweatshirt.

He was immediately greeted by team owner Woody Johnson as well as general manager Joe Douglas. Also present were head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The video garnered a lot of attention on social media as many NFL fans were quick to judge what they saw. Some joked that at least the quarterback showed up to meet the team. Others said that he will be 'one and done' or contemplate retirement again next season.

Many Green Bay Packers fans were commenting that it felt weird to watch their now-former quarterback enter a new team facility. Then there were the fans who commented on his outfit and backpack. The overall consensus being that he is trying to look younger since he will now be the quarterback on one of the youngest teams in the National Football League.

Aaron Rodgers will officially be introduced as the new quarterback of the New York Jets on Wednesday afternoon. It will start the process of trying to end the Jets' 12-year playoff drought.

@nyjets @NFL surprised he even showed up! good for you guys!
@nyjets @TomPelissero I’d give it 2 years until retirement
Looks like a man who is headed back to undergrad to finish his degree lol. twitter.com/nyjets/status/…
@nyjets See Ya! ✌🏾. https://t.co/kx4gmEz71V
Nope. Don’t like it. twitter.com/nyjets/status/… https://t.co/tKuIlChsEa
@nyjets dont matter jets still third in the division
@nyjets He’s not good anymore trust me
Rodgers showing up to one of the youngest teams in the league with a backpack and hoody twitter.com/nyjets/status/… https://t.co/TLxJGU9g73
The lead up to this dude is insane. HE’S NOT TOM BRADY! 🤣😂 twitter.com/nyjets/status/…
@nyjets @NFL 2 years tops until he’s like I can’t deal with this dysfunctional franchise - I’m out.

Sauce Gardner said making playoffs 'easy' with addition of Aaron Rodgers

Sauce Gardner
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was vocal when it came to his team possibly trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now that the trade is complete, the 22-year-old could not be more pleased with the acquisition and feels that the Jets are destined to make the playoffs.

Senior Football Writer for The Ringer, Kevin Clark interviewed Gardner this week and asked him if the Jets will break the longest playoff drought in professional sports.

“Most definitely. We were a playoff team last year, we just didn’t finish like we were supposed to. But with A-Rod joining and a few more new pieces, it just makes it easy.”
I asked Sauce Gardner today if the Jets were going to make the playoffs with Aaron Rodgers and end the longest playoff drought in American sports. His answer was, uh, pretty direct. 👀 All this on tomorrow's Slow News Day. Plus Jets defense talk, draft talk and @CallofDuty. https://t.co/KdQBXnFVvx

He said that the team was close last year and that just a few injuries prevented them from doing so. He said that adding the four-time NFL MVP quarterback makes it 'easy' for the New York Jets to be playoff bound.

While Rodgers does give the Jets better odds at finding playoff success, the team is still in a division with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins.

