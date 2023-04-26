Aaron Rodgers made his first appearance as a member of the New York Jets on Wednesday morning. In a video that was first posted by the team, the 39-year-old quarterback is seen entering the team's facility and already wearing a New York Jets hooded sweatshirt.

He was immediately greeted by team owner Woody Johnson as well as general manager Joe Douglas. Also present were head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The video garnered a lot of attention on social media as many NFL fans were quick to judge what they saw. Some joked that at least the quarterback showed up to meet the team. Others said that he will be 'one and done' or contemplate retirement again next season.

Many Green Bay Packers fans were commenting that it felt weird to watch their now-former quarterback enter a new team facility. Then there were the fans who commented on his outfit and backpack. The overall consensus being that he is trying to look younger since he will now be the quarterback on one of the youngest teams in the National Football League.

Aaron Rodgers will officially be introduced as the new quarterback of the New York Jets on Wednesday afternoon. It will start the process of trying to end the Jets' 12-year playoff drought.

Sauce Gardner said making playoffs 'easy' with addition of Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was vocal when it came to his team possibly trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now that the trade is complete, the 22-year-old could not be more pleased with the acquisition and feels that the Jets are destined to make the playoffs.

Senior Football Writer for The Ringer, Kevin Clark interviewed Gardner this week and asked him if the Jets will break the longest playoff drought in professional sports.

“Most definitely. We were a playoff team last year, we just didn’t finish like we were supposed to. But with A-Rod joining and a few more new pieces, it just makes it easy.”

Kevin Clark @bykevinclark All this on tomorrow's Slow News Day. Plus Jets defense talk, draft talk and I asked Sauce Gardner today if the Jets were going to make the playoffs with Aaron Rodgers and end the longest playoff drought in American sports. His answer was, uh, pretty direct.All this on tomorrow's Slow News Day. Plus Jets defense talk, draft talk and @CallofDuty I asked Sauce Gardner today if the Jets were going to make the playoffs with Aaron Rodgers and end the longest playoff drought in American sports. His answer was, uh, pretty direct. 👀 All this on tomorrow's Slow News Day. Plus Jets defense talk, draft talk and @CallofDuty. https://t.co/KdQBXnFVvx

He said that the team was close last year and that just a few injuries prevented them from doing so. He said that adding the four-time NFL MVP quarterback makes it 'easy' for the New York Jets to be playoff bound.

While Rodgers does give the Jets better odds at finding playoff success, the team is still in a division with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins.

