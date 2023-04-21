Aaron Rodgers has clearly stated that he intends to play for the New York Jets during the upcoming 2023 NFL season. The franchise has expressed serious interest in acquiring him, while the Green Bay Packers appear ready to move on from their long-time superstar quarterback.

Current Jets players have also been openly recruiting Rodgers to New York, including talking about it on their social media accounts. One player who has actively participated in discussions involving Rodgers potentially joining the Jets is Sauce Gardner.

The defending 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has been known to mix it up with fans on his Twitter account. He responded directly to one fan's claim that if Aaron Rodgers joins the Jets, it may create an intense ego clash between him, Sauce Gardner, and head coach Robert Saleh.

Here's what Gardner had to say about this opinion:

"Aye shorty, you need help... You been on my one thang all year .. Gots to relax lol"

The fan's statement about Gardner's ego came in direct response to what he said during a recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast:

"I might have to go get MVP."

During his appearance on the podcast, Gardner discussed his goals for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. He mentioned that after winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award last year, his sights are set on the NFL MVP award in 2023.

While this is a highly unlikely outcome, a Defensive Player of the Year award is not out of the question.

One player who could potentially be in the mix for the 2023 NFL MVP award is Aaron Rodgers. He has won the award in two of the last three seasons, while also accumulating four of them during his legendary career. Winning another in 2023 could be a historic one for Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers is chasing MVP history if he joins the Jets

Aaron Rodgers

Peyton Manning is the only player with more career NFL MVP awards than Aaron Rodgers. Manning won five awards on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while Rodgers stands alone in second place with four. Winning at least one more before his career is over would move Rodgers into first place.

Manning also holds the distinction of being the only player in NFL history to win an NFL MVP award with two different teams. If Rodgers does in fact join the Jets this year, or any other team for that matter, he could join Manning as only the second player to complete this incredible achievement.

