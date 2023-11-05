IN PHOTOS: Alix Earle amps it up for Braxton Berrios, Dolphins clash vs Chiefs in Germany

Alix Earle has flown to Germany for the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs Week 9 game. Since publically dating Braxton Berrios, Earle has become a common fixture at Dolphins games. While more vocal about their relationship, she continues to share snippets of their moments online.

Of course, this included the Dolphins' 21-14 loss vs the Chiefs. Earle, who landed in London last week, travelled to Germany hours before the game.

Image Credit: Alix Earle's official Instagram (@alix_earle)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In her TikTok video, Earle showed off the vintage Dolphins jacket she wore to the game, excited about styling it. She even spoke a bit about her fashion choices at NFL games, advising against wearing heels.

The Dolphins, who also spotted Earle's video, commented:

"Slayed"

That being said, Earle was also in London for a trip associated with the company 'Revolve'. Of course, Earle had to share moments of her trip with fans before she headed to Germany.

Image Credit: Alix Earle's official Instagram (@alix_earle)

Having said that, Earle seemed to continue her trip with friends after the game wrapped up.

Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios shared snippets of their romantic date night

In a TikTok video, Earle shared a few clips from her dinner with Berrios.

Referring to herself as lucky, Earle and Berrios truly seemed to enjoy their special time together. With the ongoing NFL season and Earle's packed schedule, the couple has been trying to navigate on their own.

Image credit: Earle's TikTok account.

"Feeling lucky," the TikTok star wrote.

In another video, Earle went viral for recreating the popular Barbie and Ken trend. Fans were delighted to see them having some fun, even getting a chance to see Berrios smiling.

"Our barbie," the Dolphins wrote.

The young couple also went viral for their intimate and bold birthday wish. Referring to Braxton Berrios as her 'NFL man', Earle added a bunch of photos from their time together:

"Big fan of this," Berrios wrote in the comments.

As the 2023 season continues, one can hope to see at least a few more game appearences from the 22-year-old TikTok icon.