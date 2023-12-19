IN PHOTOS: Alix Earle channels Sharon Stone's iconic Ginger McKenna from 'Casino' for lavish birthday celebration

Alix Earle celebrated her 23rd birthday this week and her party was nothing short of glamorous. The entrepreneur and TikTok star had a casino-themed celebration for her big day and she channeled Hollywood royalty for her look.

Earle shared photos of her birthday celebration on Instagram and showed how she channeled Sharon Stone's character 'Ginger McKenna' in the film, 'Casino'. Earle, though, stated that she didn't feel that her look was as graceful as Stone's.

"I don’t look as graceful as Sharon Stone rolling the dice .. but we tried #23"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Earle celebrated her birthday at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, just north of Miami. She wore a champagne color sheer Retrofête gown that featured a scoop neckline and spaghetti straps.

Photos from Alix Earle's casino-themed birthday party.

Alix Earle then added matching gloves, heels, and a purse that looked like money to finish the overall look. While the TikTok star may not believe she achieved the full Sharon Stone look, she did appear to have celebrated her big day in style.

Braxton Berrios shares heartfelt message for Alix Earle on her birthday

After months of speculation, Alix Earle confirmed her relationship with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios in November. Earle surprised the wide receiver with a surprise trip to the Bahamas for his birthday during his NFL bye week.

The Dolphins star took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday message for Earle. Berrios wrote about how happy she makes him and stated his hop that she felt special on her big day.

"I wish I could translate the happiness you bring me every day. Observing you has been inspiring, being with you is fulfilling, and loving you is easy. You have the best heart and I hope today makes you feel as special as you are. Happy birthday babe ♥️"

Berrios also surprised Earle with quite the birthday dinner as well. She documented the surprise he had for her and was completely stunned by how he went all out with a special meal and lavish decorations.

The surprise dinner was topped off with a two-tier funfetti-flavored cake and plenty of gold balloons throughout the room.