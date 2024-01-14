IN PHOTOS: Alix Earle 'sprinting' back to Miami as Braxton Berrios, Dolphins end NFL season with 26-7 Chiefs loss

Alix Earle braved the cold conditions of Kansas City to see her boyfriend, Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, play at Arrowhead Stadium. Earle was in one of the boxes at the stadium as temperatures reached minus-5 degrees with a minus -30 wind chill on Saturday.

She posted multiple images to her Instagram story and wanted to go "sprinting" back to the warm weather of Miami.

Earle wants to make her way back to Miami after the game.

Earle was in the stadium as she took this photo emphasizing the harsh Kansas City weather

Earle congratulates the Dolphins on a great season

The host of the "Hot Mess" podcast interacted with a young fan while in the box during the playoff game.

Earle interacting with a fan at the game

Berrios and the Miami Dolphins lost the wild-card playoff game 26-7. The wideout was targeted one time in the matchup.

Alix Earle has not been a stranger to attending Dolphins games this season. She traveled to Frankfurt, Germany, when Miami faced Kansas City in November.

She made an appearance in an episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins." She and Braxton Berrios decorated the Christmas tree while getting into the holiday spirit in the episode.

Earle has a strong social media following with 3.4 million followers on Instagram and 6.3 million on TikTok.

The relationship between Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios

In March, Earle ignited rumors of a romantic relationship when she posted a "GRWM" (get ready with me) video to her TikTok page. She explained to her followers that she was about to make sushi for dinner. Earle disclosed that it was with someone close but no name was mentioned:

"You're probably wondering why I'm getting ready I'm making it with someone I met the other night."

In June, Alix Earle shared she was heading to the Hamptons in another TikTok video as the arm of a mystery man was shown. Many speculated it was Berrios, but nothing was confirmed.

She confirmed her relationship with Berrios on the "Call Me Daddy" podcast in November. A month later, Berrios surprised his girlfriend on her birthday as Earle shared the moment on her Instagram page.

Despite the Dolphins' season coming to an end, Berrios and Earle look far from being over. Fans will have to wait to see what the couple gets into this offseason with plenty of free time.