IN PHOTOS: Antonio Brown performs hit single in front of manic crowd at Utah bar during All-Star Weekend

Antonio Brown is still pursuing his music career and performed in Salt Lake City, Utah this past weekend. The former NFL wide receiver was in town for the NBA All-Star game and performed at Hall Pass in Salt Lake City. He posted photos to his Instagram account showing photos of his performance and stating that he performed his hit song, "Put that S*** On."

The former wide receiver posted a video earlier in the weekend showing that he was headed to the NBA All-Star Game in Utah and that he would be performing at the bar. Fans surrounded the former wide receiver as he performed. During his performance, he wore a Balenciaga hat and Adidas gloves. He even posted a photo of himself with a fan who was wearing a shirt that had a picture of him and Gisele Bundchen on it.

Antonio Brown performed at Club Hall Pass this weekend in Salt Lakel City, Utah during NBA All-Star weekend.

This was just the latest 'pop-up' performance from THE Antonio Brown as he promotes his music. Last summer, he performed at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami, Florida.

He announced that he had new music and would embark on a career in the music industry shortly after his abrupt exit from the National Football League last January.

Antonio Brown believes NFL is 'fixed', Dez Bryant agrees with him

After the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII and the 'script' theory flooded social media, Antonio Brown posted a video to his Instagram page of his good friend, rapper Kanye West saying that the NFL is 'fixed.' He captioned the photo by saying that Kanye tried telling people that it was.

The post had many comments, but one in particular was interesting as it came from former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant. He commented that he agreed with Brown and West about the theory that the National Football League was indeed 'fixed'.

“I gotta keep it G I’ll be lying if I didn’t say something similar…That was an obvious fixed game… truthfully some of the things we all love can be corrupt… ain’t no such thing is a fair game… You gotta find your cult because this world share so many dishonest perspectives…”

Dez Bryant said that he felt that Super Bowl LVII was fixed and that he doesn't believe that anything is 'fair game' anymore. Adding that the world is full of 'dishonest perspectives.' Many have shared this sentiment due to the late holding call against the Philadelphia Eagles that led to the Chiefs kicking a game-winning field goal.

Poll : 0 votes