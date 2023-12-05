IN PHOTOS: Baker Mayfield and wife Emily announce pregnancy with heartwarming social media reveal

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a rough year. After winning three of their first four games, they’ve won only two of their next eight. However, they are coming off a Week 13 victory against the Carolina Panthers, keeping them within striking distance of the NFC South division title.

But aside from fighting for a playoff spot, Mayfield has more reasons to play better after his wife, Emily, announced they’re expecting their child. She declared the good news while tagging her husband on Instagram.

Emily and Baker Mayfield had photos of them and their dog taken by the shore to announce their pregnancy. Her Instagram post reads:

“We’ve been hiding a little something……..🤫👀 But we are THRILLED to share that baby girl Mayfield will be joining our crazy crew in early April 2024”

Mayfield’s current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his college alma mater, the University of Oklahoma, extended their well wishes via their official Instagram accounts.

Baker and Emily Mayfield announced their pregnancy. (Image credit: Emily Mayfield on Instagram)

According to People Magazine’s Karli Bendlin, Emily Wilkinson and Baker Mayfield met through a mutual friend in 2017. They got engaged after six months and were married in Calamigos Ranch, Malibu, California, on July 6, 2019.

Many of Mayfield’s Oklahoma teammates were present on their special day. His fellow NFL players, Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr., were among the 350 guests who witnessed their union.

Wilkinson was born and raised in Nebraska. She earned her Business Administration degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2013 and worked in Los Angeles after graduation. She moved in with Mayfield in 2018 when the Cleveland Browns drafted the Heisman Trophy winner.

Baker Mayfield’s NFL career

While he was once regarded as the best player in college football, Baker Mayfield’s NFL career has been full of ups and downs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the fourth team he has played for in six seasons, and his future with the squad isn’t sure, given his one-year contract.

Before joining the Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams claimed him off waivers after Matthew Stafford suffered a season-ending injury. Mayfield was on the waiver wire after the Carolina Panthers granted his request to be released after seven games.

The former first-overall pick was in Carolina after the Cleveland Browns traded him for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick. The trade occurred after the Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

Mayfield led the Browns to a 2020 Wild Card Round road victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, their campaign ended the following week against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.