IN PHOTOS: Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle ring in New Year on emotional note

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle were under the spotlight in 2023 long before officially revealing their relationship. The two were often spotted spending time together, and the TikTok star also soft-launched Berrios on her social media.

Naturally, the couple welcomed 2024 together, spending quality time in each other's company. However, Alix Earle wanted to describe what she was grateful for.

Posting a Polaroid photo of her and the Dolphins star, Earle wrote:

"Happy that 2023 brought me you, Braxton Berrios."

Image Credit: Alix Earle's official Instagram account

The couple also went bowling, with Earle asking Berrios to "stick to football" as his ball went into the gutter. They also enjoyed a nice meal, with the social media star posting it on Instagram with a poll asking her followers to guess "who won."

Image Credit: Alix Earle's official Instagram account (@alix_earle)

Wearing a sparkly pink dress, Earle seemed to enjoy a concert and spend time with her loved ones as she welcomed 2024.

Often referring to Berrios as "NFL man" on her podcast "Hot Mess," Earle has previously praised him for being a supportive boyfriend:

"NFL man now supports me and like, I don't know, lets me edit a video on my phone without screaming at me is pretty nice to see."

Earle ended up comparing him to her ex, Tyler Wade, referring to the baseball player as "toxic."

Alix Earle called out Braxton Berrios' ex, Sophia Culpo, over homewrecker allegations

A few days before New Year, Earle went on her podcast to break down her entire year. She spoke of work trips, her family and her new relationship with Berrios.

However, Earle also chose to address his ex, Sophia Culpo, who had previously accused them of cheating.

Earle seemed deeply disappointed by the allegations, stating that she wasn't involved with Berrios while he was still dating Culpo.

"It was another podcast, and it was Braxton's ex going online again and basically talking sh*t about him and basically alluding that he had cheated on her with me," Earle said. "At this point, I was so fed up.

"She is just alluding to this lie, and I just wanted to scream and put my head through the wall and like punch someone ... calling someone a homewrecker is not like a light thing to call them."

According to Alix Earle, the situation was "disheartening," causing her to finally speak on the matter.

Neither Braxton nor Sophia Culpo have publicly commented about the situation.