On April 10, Alix Earle, girlfriend of NFL wideout Braxton Berrios, stunned fans with a Vogue Turkey cover drop on Instagram. The 24-year-old TikTok influencer gave a nod to her sister and Vogue’s feature of the “Earle Girls,” captioning the post:

Ad

Better together @vogueturkiye. Can't describe the feeling of getting to live beyond my biggest dreams & getting to do it with my sister and best friend & Thank you Vogue for having the Earle Girls :))))

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The post included a full carousel from the shoot, marking Earle’s most high-profile modeling gig to date, signaling her growing footprint in fashion circles beyond her digital platform.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Earle’s rise also parallels a major shift in her personal life. In a recent TikTok, she confirmed moving into Berrios’ $2.7M Miami home. While the influencer noted that she won’t be living there full-time, due to both travel plans and Berrios' relocation to Houston, she described the move as a "weird" but exciting transition.

Ad

The former All-Pro kick returner Berrios’ career began with the Jets in 2019. By 2021, he had built a reputation as a versatile playmaker, scoring through receptions, rushes and even kickoff returns. That year, he tallied 46 catches, 431 receiving yards and four total TDs (2 receiving, 2 rushing), plus 852 kickoff return yards. He earned first-team All-Pro honors as a return specialist.

Braxton Berrios had 27 receptions for 238 yards and a TD in 2023 before an ACL injury in Week 7 placed him on IR.

Ad

Now with the Texans, he enters the next chapter of his NFL journey as Earle continues breaking ground in fashion.

Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle debuts blonde glam before Coachella

Just days before Coachella kicks off, Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios’s girlfriend, Alix Earle, revealed a bold new look on Instagram. She shared a transition reel with her 4.1M followers, debuting a completely blonde hairstyle and a pair of standout black rectangular specs.

Ad

The video included an overlay reading “A little blonder for the summer,” signaling her prep for the high-profile music festival. Earle, known for her consistent social media presence, has long kept fans updated with lifestyle and fashion transitions.

Ad

She attended Coachella in 2024 and shared a multi-post recap on April 19, featuring photos with friends across the Coachella Valley grounds, making it likely she’ll return to the desert stage again this year.

Earle’s headline-making streak comes as Braxton Berrios gears up for a new chapter in the NFL. The 29-year-old wideout signed with the Houston Texans on March 14, 2025, after a year with the Miami Dolphins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles