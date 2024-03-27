IN PHOTOS: Braxton Berrios spends electric Miami Music Week with girlfriend Alix Earle

Braxton Berrios has been spending his offseason traveling with his girlfriend, Alix Earle. The couple has attended music festivals across the country and has enjoyed time together whether at the beach or up in the mountains.

This past weekend, the couple attended Miami Music Week, and according to the Instagram and TikTok star, the atmosphere was electric.

In one of the photographs, Earle can be seen wearing a bedazzled black suit. In another, she wore a stunning red outfit.

Alix Earle's photos from the Miami Music Weekend.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios enjoyed the musical acts performed throughout the festival. In one video, Earle was spotted on the shoulders of the Miami Dolphins wide receiver as she got a better glimpse of the stage. The couple also capped off the wild weekend with a boat ride.

Berrios and Earle began dating last summer and made their first public appearance at the ESPY Awards. However, it wasn't until last fall that the couple made it official.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios sit courtside at Lakers game

Throughout their off-season adventures, Berrios and Alix Earle were spotted in Los Angeles, California a fair bit. The couple was spotted sitting courtside at the Crypto.com Arena as the Lakers took on the Atlanta Hawks.

The Los Angeles Lakers social media team posted a photo of the couple enjoying the game. Their attendance at the NBA game came just days after Braxton Berrios signed a one-year deal to remain with the Miami Dolphins.

The one-year contract is worth $3 million and will ensure that the Miami Dolphins have their return specialist locked in heading into the 2024 NFL season. While Berrios spent most of his time playing on special teams last season, he did have an opportunity to rub shoulders with Miami's explosive offense.

He played 44% of the offensive snaps for the Miami Dolphins in 2023. He caught 27 passes on 33 targets for a total of 238 yards and one touchdown. He returned 23 punts for 235 yards and returned 18 kickoffs for 441 yards.