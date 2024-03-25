Braxton Berrios accompanies girlfriend Alix Earle for power-packed Miami Music Week experience

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle certainly know how to enjoy a party together. Dating for months, Berrios and Earle are one of the most popular couples in the NFL, especially with Earle's massive online presence.

Starting out a few years ago, Earle continues to be one of the most famous influencers on TikTok. Often busy with events and so on, Earle, Braxton Berrios and their friends continue to share their adventures online.

This month, the group is currently at the festive Miami Music Week, Berrios attending the event for the first time with Alix Earle. Earle shared multiple stories on Instagram, capturing a few of their moments on camera.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios enjoy the Miami Music Week 2024 (From:@alix_earle)

They even enjoyed some time by the waterfront, Earle leaning against the Miami Dolphins star while referring to him as 'lova'.

However, while they were attending the concert, Earle ended up climbing onto Berrios' shoulder for a better view. They also attended multiple days, making sure to enjoy the week to the fullest.

In another TikTok video, Alix also revealed that she's been going to the Music Week for around three years, this time with Berrios in tow.

Alix Earle continues to support Braxton Berrios as he re-signs with the Miami Dolphins

Alix Earle, also living in Miami, hasn't been shy about supporting Berrios on social media. Along with her continued support at Dolphins games, Earle remains vocal about cheering Berrios on Instagram and even TikTok.

Recently, she hyped Berrios as he re-signed with the Dolphins.

Image credit: Alix Earle's Instagram account

Though Earle didn't add any captions, she did share the Dolphins' post, adding a few extra dolphin emojis to her story.

Enjoying a few relaxing trips and holidays, the couple also enjoyed a boat ride in February.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios during their special getaway (From:@alix_earle)

In an earlier episode of her podcast Hot Mess, Earle spoke about her relationship with Berrios. According to the TikTok star, she got lucky to have found the 28-year-old.

"NFL man now supports me and like, I don't know, lets me edit a video on my phone without screaming at me is pretty nice to see."

While the two took some time to confirm their relationship, Berrios has become a common fixture in her posts.