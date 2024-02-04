IN PHOTOS: Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios set sail for lavish boat adventure in Miami

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are all set to enjoy the NFL offseason.

Located in Miami, the new couple has been the talk of the town since the beginning, especially as Berrios' breakup with former girlfriend Sophia Culpo was widely speculated about and discussed.

Earle and Berrios have continued to support each other throughout the 2023 NFL season, along with enjoying their much-needed downtime with each other.

In some recent Instagram Stories shared by Alix Earle, Braxton accompanied her on a boat ride in Miami. Though the TikTok sensation did seem to have a work schedule, she ended up enjoying some personal time with the Miami Dolphins star.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios during their special getaway (From:@alix_earle)

While she didn't share a full photo, Earle did give her fans a glimpse into what their daily lives looked like. In fact, the two even stepped out during the weekend, meeting up with some old friends.

Earle has shared countless date night photos on social media, keeping her followers happy with a small sneak peek into their lives.

Earle last attended the Dolphins' loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. She was proud of her boyfriend, despite their NFL journey coming to an end. Berrios usually shares the content Earle makes on his social media while appearing on her podcast "Hot Mess" a few times.

Interestingly, Earle always refers to Braxton Berrios as an NFL man on her podcast.

Alix Earle believes she lucked out in finding someone like Braxton Berrios

In an earlier episode of "Hot Mess," Earle ended up speaking in detail about her relationship with Berrios. Not only did she speak about the NFL star, but also compared him to her ex-boyfriend, San Diego Padres star Tyler Wade.

As per Earle, Berrios understood her while her relationship with Wade was simply toxic.

"I'm gonna give you guys the real reason why baseball boy and I did not work out. There's a ton of reasons I don't even know where to begin. But it was such a toxic relationship, which is why I kind of got to the point where I was like, 'Oh, he didn't post me.'"

As Earle went on to elaborate, she called out Wade's critical nature:

"Everything that I did he sh*t on. He did not support me at all, especially when it came to social media stuff. So the fact that like, NFL man now supports me and like, I don't know, lets me edit a video on my phone without screaming at me is pretty nice to see."