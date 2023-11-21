IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes dons custom-made Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs pants for MNF vs Eagles

Brittany Mahomes glams up every time she attends NFL games, especially when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs play at home. She had her hair turned into gold locks when she watched the Week 6 Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos alongside Taylor Swift.

Her locks were reminiscent of Swift’s hairstyle when she was starting as a musician. This time, the Mahomes matriarch had custom pants done to support her husband in their Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes got the assist from a fellow football wife.

It was a monumental showdown because the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles faced off for the first time since Super Bowl LVII. It’s also a primetime game, as the NFL’s top two teams competed on Monday Night Football.

Therefore, Brittany Mahomes had an outfit fitting for the colossal faceoff. She sought assistance from Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers full-back Kyle Juszczyk, for the custom-made pants she wore at Arrowhead Stadium.

In a closer look, one pocket replicated the back of Patrick Mahomes’ red Chiefs jersey. Another pocket featured various patches referring to the Chiefs and the two-time Super Bowl Champion. The third pocket had number “15” beads and a replica of the Chiefs’ jersey sleeve.

The fourth pocket referenced the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player’s jersey number. A fifth pocket had patches of the National Football League and the old American Football League logo. Juszczyk added gold chains as accents to some pockets.

Brittany Mahomes’ unique pants were on full display before the game as she posed for the cameras. She also received a pre-game kiss from her husband, Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes’ husband suffers second defeat in three games

Despite the customized pants Brittany Mahomes wore, her two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick and the Chiefs failed against the Eagles. As Kansas City could not put points on the board in the second half, two Jalen Hurts rushing touchdowns lifted Philadelphia to a 21-17 win.

Andy Reid’s crew missed several opportunities on offense. Mahomes threw an interception in the end zone while Travis Kelce had the ball knocked out of his arms from inside Philadelphia’s 10-yard line. Justin Watson dropped multiple passes, including a throw that could have extended their final drive.

Unfortunately, Marquez Valdes-Scantling gets the most blame for dropping a catch that could have been the go-ahead touchdown. Conversely, Philadelphia’s offense worked, especially Hurts’ connection with DeVonta Smith.

Patrick Mahomes ended the game with 24 completions for 177 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Mahomes, Kelce, Valdes-Scantling and the Chiefs will try to bounce back in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders.