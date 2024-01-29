IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes goes wild in celebrating with friends as Patrick Mahomes steals the show vs Ravens

Patrick Mahomes has somehow returned the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, the defending champions defeated the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on the road to secure their second consecutive appearance in the Big Game. Their regular season had been dogged by offensive struggles (most notably dropped passes by their wide receivers), but they have been playing near-flawlessly in the playoffs.

Once again, their star quarterback led the show, completing 30 of 39 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown. And his wife Brittany was a vivid fan in the stands, watching and celebrating with her friends during the victory.

Brittany Mahomes and her friends watch the Chiefs defeat the Ravens on Sunday.

After the game, she went on the field to watch the trophy presentation

Brittany Mahomes watches the AFC championship presentation on the field.

Other key contributors besides Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs' AFC championship game win

Any fan expecting offensive fireworks on Sunday afternoon must have been disappointed, as the Chefs and Ravens had just three touchdowns combined. And the only one Mahomes threw was to tight end Travis Kelce, who tied or surpassed multiple receiving records once held by the legendary Jerry Rice.

The team's other touchdown came from running back Isiah Pacheco, who finished with 68 yards from 24 carries. He also caught four passes for 14 yards.

However, it was the defense that shone the brightest. Defensive tackle Chris Jones finally cashed in on his $1-million incentive despite not having any tackles or sacks, with his exploits paving the way for four sacks on Lamar Jackson, one of them by safety Justin Reid.

And speaking of defensive backs, L'Jarius Sneed and Deon Bush also figured in critical plays in the fourth quarter. Sneed prevented a touchdown by Zay Flowers, causing a fumble.

Bush, meanwhile, intercepted Jackson in the fourth quarter.

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in NFL history, ESPN host says

The Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady comparisons are nothing new, but one sportscaster is ready to pass the torch.

Shortly after the game, Mike Greenberg declared Mahomes the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL, calling the Chief's current playoff run the greatest of his career given the competition he had to face: Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson (the last two on the road):

