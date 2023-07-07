In Photos: Brittany Mahomes gushes over baby Bronze, Sterling as family vacay continues 

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are making the most of their summer vacation with their children. The family of four has been enjoying some downtime in Hawaii. The family enjoyed some time on the beach before going hiking for their 4th of July celebrations.

Brittany, who frequently travels with her kids, couldn't stop gushing over Bronze and Sterling.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittany and the children took a trip on a cable car, with Sterling smiling while her little brother Bronze glared at the camera. In another clip, Brittany could be seen taking Sterling down a slide.

The highlight of the post, however, was Bronze.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

Posing with Bronze on a swing, Brittany couldn't help but marvel over her youngest child.

"Why is he so perfect," she captioned a post of the adorable toddler.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official Instagram account (@brittanylynne)

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have had a busy offseason

Starting with Super Bowl celebrations, the NFL couple has kept busy throughout the offseason.

They made their debut at the Met Gala, which received mixed responses from fans. They also attended the Miami Grand Prix and Kentucky Derby.

Image Credit: Brittany's official Instagram account (@brittanylynne)

In a recent post on IG, Brittany shared a glimpse of their life behind the scenes, pointing out how they have been home for barely two days at a time:

"Here we go again 😂 Home for 2 days & leaving again! Patrick ended OTAs and only had one month before he reports to training camp... so we have decided to travel that entire month YOLO."

The family also gathered for Patrick's exhibition golf event against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Along with Brittany and the two kids, Patrick's brother Jackson, his sister Mia and his mother Randi were also present.

Randi, happy to have the whole family together, shared a heartfelt post:

"Spending time with my family is priceless. God is great ❤️ #blessed #grandkidsarethebest #familyislove".

Their 4th of July festivities were just as grand and seemed like the perfect getaway for the couple and the kids.

Poll : 0 votes