IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes makes grand preparations for baby Bronze's first birthday

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' son Bronze will celebrate his first birthday this week and the family is gearing up for a celebration. Brittany took to her Instagram stories this weekend to share a glimpse of what the party will be like.

She shared a photo of her daughter Sterling lying on faux grass and went on to explain that their indoor basketball court had been turned into a football field. The Mahomes' property does have a soccer/ football field, however, with temperatures near freezing point in Kansas City, the party will have to be held indoors.

Brittany Mahomes also shared additional photos of both Sterling and Bronze playing on a small bounce house on the turf.

Bronze will turn one on November 28 and just last week, Brittany Mahomes shared photos of him taking his first steps. While he was pushing a cart in their home, the nearly one-year-old appeared to really be getting the hang of walking.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes celebrate Thanksgiving with family

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his family celebrated Thanksgiving at home last week. Brittany shared photos of the family dressed up for the holiday including their daughter and son, Sterling and Bronze, dressed in holiday-inspired pajamas as well.

Their Thanksgiving celebration with their children at home came just days after the couple celebrated the holiday with their friends.

"Happy Thanksgiving"

On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, Brittany posted photos of a 'Friendsgiving' she and Patrick Mahomes hosted at their home. Those in attendance included Kansas City Chiefs teammates including tight end Travis Kelce.

"Friendship plays such an essential part of our lives. We can't choose what family we are born into, but we can always choose who walks along life's journey with us. Thank you for being part of our chosen family."

Each place setting was accompanied by a card with everyone's names on them. Each of their friends received a special message from the Mahomes, saying how grateful they were for their friendship. The message also thanked each person for taking the journey of life alongside them and how special each friendship was.