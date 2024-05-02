In Photos: Brittany Mahomes recaps glamorous Las Vegas trip after successful Mahomes Foundation Gala

Continuing with their off-season activities, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were recently in Las Vegas for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Charity Gala.

It was a star-studded affair, with the couple hosting multiple friends and guests as they raised money for charity.

Of course, Brittany Mahomes ended up making most of her time in Las Vegas, turning it into a family and friends trip. Along with some downtime with friends, she and Mahomes spent some time with their kids: Sterling and Bronze.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes enjoy their Las Vegas trip (Image credit: @brittanylynne IG)

Mahomes and Brittany spent time with their friends, Miranda and Summitt Hogue. The NFL couple is often seen with the other pair, even heading to Mexico with them for an offseason vacation.

Brittany shared different photos of her kids, both of them enjoying in the sunlight and a ball pit.

They even stopped by a golf course, spending a perfect day out with family.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes out on the golf course with family (Image credit: @brittanylynne IG)

It seemed to be in line with their charity gala, especially as Brittany tagged the foundation account (@15andmahomies) on Instagram.

Travis Kelce, who traveled to Las Vegas with the couple, was also spotted hanging out in Sin City with Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift help raise $80,000 for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' gala

Along with their trip to Las Vegas, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's small interactions went viral during the charity gala.

The event was a grand affair, where host Harry Santa auctioned off items.

Kelce referred to Swift as his significant other, surprising the audience with four Eras Tour tickets. Apparently, he discussed the same with Swift, deciding to auction them off for the gala.

“I was just talking to my significant other and, uh, we might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket," Kelce said on the stage. "Has anyone ever heard of the Eras tour?”

Santa even hyped the audience, as excited as Swift would actually be cheering from the audience.

“Who would actually pay hundreds of thousands just to know Taylor Swift is actually cheering you on as you’re winning four of her tickets? This is insane! Let’s go!” Santa said.

He later revealed that the tickets were sold for $80,000.