IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes shares adorable clip of daughter Sterling's favorite new hobby

Brittany Mahomes has gotten busier than ever since the start of the NFL season. The former soccer player has been consistently attending the Kansas City Chiefs games along with her children. But when the team is not playing, she is often seen spending time with her children and dogs.

The co-owner of the KC Current uploaded a video on her Instagram story where fans saw Sterling running up and down a trampoline belt. Brittany encouraged her daughter and kept saying, "Run, run."

Brittany captioned her story:

"She loves trampolines"

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

It seemed like Sterling had found her new favorite activity. After getting snapped at the Chiefs vs. Vikings game, the mother of two was seen wearing matching jackets with her daughter, Sterling Skye.

In the game, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secured a victory against the Minnesota Vikings with a score of 27-20. Despite a poor performance in the previous game, Mahomes bounced back and threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

Brittany Mahomes attends a dinner party with Taylor Swift and other A-list celebrities

When the Kansas City Chiefs played against the New York Jets, Taylor Swift was spotted cheering for the Chiefs and her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, along with other A-list celebrity friends. Hollywood stars like Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, and Hugh Jackman were seen with the pop star cheering for the Chiefs.

Along with them was Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany. After the game, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were seen dining together in New York City, along with Blake Lively and Sophie Turner. The outing suggested that Taylor Swift's association with the Kansas City Chiefs will continue.

Fans had hoped to see the "August" singer attend the Chiefs vs. Vikings game, but she did not turn up.