IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes shares adorable day out with 'mama's boy' Bronze

As Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs plan for the Minnesota Vikings, the QB's wife, Brittany Mahomes, has shared pictures of the time she spent with their son Patrick III, aka Bronze.

In a pair of recently uploaded stories on Instagram, she was seen strolling with Bronze, who's wearing a distinctive yellow onesie with what appears to be white rainbow patterns - at one point calling her "mama's boy":

Brittany Mahomes showing off her son Bronze in one of his rare moments in the spotlight

In another story, as Brittany looks on, he's being pushed inside his stroller by Paige Buechele, the wife of former Chiefs QB Shane Buechele:

Paige Buechele (wife of Patrick Mahomes' former teammate Shane) pushing Bronze's stroller as Brittany looks on

Patrick, Brittany Mahomes' latest outreach program announced

Brittany Mahomes is not just a certified fitness trainer and sports team owner, but a philantropist as well alongside her husband.

Recently, 15 and the Mahomies, their charitable organization, announced that they had donated $1.6 million to four Boys & Girls Club of America in both Kansas City and the following Texas cities that are significant to Patrick Mahomes's life and career:

Tyler - his birthplace

Whitehouse - where he attended high school

Lubbock - the location of Texas Tech, where he attended college

During his introductory address, the two-time Super Bowl winner revealed that he and Brittany were once members, and used to play sports, especially football, at B&GC, making the partnership personal for him:

"We are truly excited to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America by investing in the future of children. Kids who attend a Club, like Brittany once did, are provided with the necessary tools and resources to help this generation not only thrive but lead with compassion and purpose.

"I got to meet people and (had) opportunities to play sports that I loved. I thought it was a great idea to partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs (in) all the areas that I grew up in and give those same opportunities to kids. I thought it fit perfectly with my 15 and the Mahomies Foundation."

Brittany, meanwhile, said:

"This meaningful partnership will expand opportunities for kids everywhere, and the places that have positively impacted Patrick and me."

'15 and the Mahomies' has also pledged to donate $1,500 for every touchdown Mahomes scores during the regular season. He currently has eight.