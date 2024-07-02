In Photos: Brittany Mahomes shares intimate snaps with husband Patrick Mahomes from recent Spain getaway

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • In Photos: Brittany Mahomes shares intimate snaps with husband Patrick Mahomes from recent Spain getaway

In Photos: Brittany Mahomes shares intimate snaps with husband Patrick Mahomes from recent Spain getaway

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jul 02, 2024 18:41 GMT
Portland Thorns FC v Kansas City Current
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are continuing their European vacation.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been on a European vacation for the past few weeks. The couple, along with their daughter Sterling and son Bronze visited Portugal before heading to Spain.

This past weekend, the Kansas City Current co-owner shared a glimpse into the latest stop on their trip. She shared photos from the coast in Marabella, Spain.

also-read-trending Trending

In the Instagram post, Brittany Mahomes shared photos of herself and Patrick Mahomes cuddled up in a beachside cabana.

"Marbella, Spain"
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes enjoying the coast in Spain. (Photos via Brittany Mahomes&#039; IG)
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes enjoying the coast in Spain. (Photos via Brittany Mahomes' IG)

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes posed for another photo alongside their two children with the picturesque coastline as a perfect backdrop. She also added another photo of her and her two children standing on the beach.

The Mahomes family enjoying their European vacation. (Photos via IG)
The Mahomes family enjoying their European vacation. (Photos via IG)

The Mahomes have yet to say if and where their next stop will be on their European vacation.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visited the mountains before heading to the coast

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will work to win their third straight Super Bowl title in 2024. The 28-year-old has already led his team to hoist three Lombardi Trophies in the last five seasons and they are the early favorites to do it again next season.

In the meantime, he and his family are traveling around Europe, making memories before the grind of the season kicks off. The Mahomes started their journey in Portugal and then arrived in Spain last week. Before arriving in Marabella, they took in the sights and sounds of the mountainous countryside.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes along with their two children hiked around the mountains and even found time to play when they found a seesaw on their adventures.

Brittany shared photos on her Instagram story which included a sweet photo of the Super Bowl winning quarterback looking into the distance while holding his son Bronze.

The Mahomes family enjoying Spain. (Photos via IG)
The Mahomes family enjoying Spain. (Photos via IG)

This isn't the first vacation for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his family this offseason. They also took a trip to Mexico earlier in the offseason and spent time at the beach.

Quick Links

Edited by James Carter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी