In Photos: Brittany Mahomes shares intimate snaps with husband Patrick Mahomes from recent Spain getaway

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been on a European vacation for the past few weeks. The couple, along with their daughter Sterling and son Bronze visited Portugal before heading to Spain.

This past weekend, the Kansas City Current co-owner shared a glimpse into the latest stop on their trip. She shared photos from the coast in Marabella, Spain.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the Instagram post, Brittany Mahomes shared photos of herself and Patrick Mahomes cuddled up in a beachside cabana.

"Marbella, Spain"

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes enjoying the coast in Spain. (Photos via Brittany Mahomes' IG)

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes posed for another photo alongside their two children with the picturesque coastline as a perfect backdrop. She also added another photo of her and her two children standing on the beach.

The Mahomes family enjoying their European vacation. (Photos via IG)

The Mahomes have yet to say if and where their next stop will be on their European vacation.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visited the mountains before heading to the coast

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will work to win their third straight Super Bowl title in 2024. The 28-year-old has already led his team to hoist three Lombardi Trophies in the last five seasons and they are the early favorites to do it again next season.

In the meantime, he and his family are traveling around Europe, making memories before the grind of the season kicks off. The Mahomes started their journey in Portugal and then arrived in Spain last week. Before arriving in Marabella, they took in the sights and sounds of the mountainous countryside.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes along with their two children hiked around the mountains and even found time to play when they found a seesaw on their adventures.

Expand Tweet

Brittany shared photos on her Instagram story which included a sweet photo of the Super Bowl winning quarterback looking into the distance while holding his son Bronze.

The Mahomes family enjoying Spain. (Photos via IG)

This isn't the first vacation for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his family this offseason. They also took a trip to Mexico earlier in the offseason and spent time at the beach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback