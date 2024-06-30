IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes and family arrive at mountainous European location after Spain vacay

Patrick Mahomes & his family took their first European vacation to Portugal and now they are in Spain. Brittany Mahomes documented their first few days in Spain, which included trips to both the beach and the mountains.

Brittany Mahomes shared glimpses of her trip from the mountains. The views of the countryside were breathtaking, including one photo that featured a flowing creek.

Brittany Mahomes' photos of the picturesque views in Spain. (photos via Brittany Mahomes IG)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She then included other photos, one of which showed her petting a cow and featured a picturesque background of the mountains and a blue sky with white, puffy clouds. Another photo showed her and her daughter, Sterling, posing with the mountains behind them.

Trending

Additional photos from Brittany Mahomes' IG post that showed the Spanish mountainside.

When the Mahomes family first arrived in Spain, they ventured to the coast. Brittany shared photos of the family at the beach in Spain via instagram.

Patrick Mahomes and his family are enjoying some downtime ahead of training camps in late July.

Patrick Mahomes' first vacation stop was in Portugal

Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl LVIII win with a ring ceremony, Patrick Mahomes and his family took off on a European vacation.

Before they arrived in Spain, the Mahomes clan made a stop in Portugal. The Kansas City Current co-owner had shared photos of an apparent vacation but didn't disclose the location at first.

She then added photo carousel on her Instagram page and shared the location as Portugal. The family enjoyed a stop at the beach and, later, a trip to the zoo.

The Mahomes family also spent time enjoying the local cuisine, as seen in photos on Instagram.

It's unclear if there is another stop for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his family on their European vacation. However, Brittany Mahomes has hinted that the family may be making a stop to support Taylor Swift during the European leg of her "The Eras Tour" this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback