IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes and family continue offseason vacation with an adventurous zoo trip

What better way to enjoy the offseason than with your family? Patrick Mahomes is letting no time go to waste as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback travels around with his loved ones. The quarterback's wife, Brittany Mahomes, is keeping fans on social media posted about their daily doings.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram on Sunday to update fans about her trip to the zoo with her kids and husband. Brittany shared a series of snaps, including pictures of her kids having a great time at the zoo. The model also shared a clip highlighting the father-daughter bond.

In the clip, Sterling Mahomes could be seen sitting on her father Patrick's shoulders as the Chiefs quarterback walks through the zoo. The clip was followed by a cute family picture, with Brittany holding son Bronze in her arms and Patrick carrying daughter Sterling.

Moreover, there are also pictures of Brittany Mahomes posing in front of a tiger while trying to get Bronze to pose for the camera. A day before the NFL couple's adventurous zoo trip, Brittany shared a recap of her family trip to Portugal.

The Instagram post highlights Brittany and Patrick's beach-day adventures, as the kids appeared to be enjoying the time of the day playing with the sand. Moreover, there are also snapshots from the couple's golf course visit.

Brittany Mahomes accompanied husband Patrick Mahomes, to Chiefs SB ring ceremony before the Portugal trip

Before landing in Portugal with her husband, Brittany Mahomes was spotted at the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony with Patrick Mahomes. The SI model went with a sparkling red Gemy Maalouf dress paired with red heels and silver earrings.

Brittany was gushing over Patrick's look for the Chiefs event, sharing her reaction on Instagram stories. At the Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony, Brittany Mahomes made some striking comments on the red carpet. The SI model praised Taylor Swift for developing the interest of young girls in football.

"I love it. I love that it's getting young girls into football so that they can watch it with their dad," Brittany said, via E! News.

Coming to football, Brittany Mahomes hasn't always been a Kansas City Chiefs fan. In fact, during an interview with People, the SI model revealed that she used to support the Steelers before becoming a Chiefs fangirl.

"I actually got Steel when I was in college. Patrick bought him for me as a Valentine's Day gift when I was a junior. So, I actually used to be a Steelers fan and that's how I got the name Steel, so that's a great story," Brittany said.

During the same interview, Brittany explained that she wanted to name her dog Sterling but decided to keep it for her daughter. That's how Sterling's name was decided — the dog, on the other hand, was named Silver.