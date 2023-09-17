IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes shares snaps from sidelines on Patrick Mahomes’ birthday game vs. Jaguars 

Patrick Mahomes turns 28 on the same day he is playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, was present at the game to support him. She also recently celebrated her 28th birthday.

For the game, she uploaded a series of selfies and videos from EverBank Stadium.

In one of the videos, she wrote that she had arrived at the stadium to witness her husband's birthday game. Then, in the other story, she shared a video of her friends who were celebrating Patrick Mahomes' birthday. The captions for the videos were:

"We here for the BIRTHDAYYYYYY GAME"

"Birthday celebrations for our boy!!"

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

Brittany Mahomes is a regular attendee of Kansas City Chiefs games. The former soccer player makes sure to clear her schedule, be there for her husband, and cheer for him throughout the game.

The fitness enthusiast will also not attend Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour in Kansas City because the concert and the Chiefs vs. Jets matchup will take place on the same date. She wrote on her Instagram story:

"I'm so sad...the date changed and we have an away game on the day of the concert."

Brittany Mahomes names a funny bedtime habit of her husband on Instagram

A few days ago, the co-owner of the Kansas City Current engaged in a Q&A session with her fans. There, she answered various questions relating to her personal life. Fans are usually eager to know peculiar details about the most famous couple in the NFL.

Therefore, one curious fan asked her:

“What’s a funny habit that Patrick has?”

Brittany responded:

“Eat Doritos every night in bed😂.”

Patrick Mahomes never tried to hide his love for crunchy Doritos. In fact, when the MVP winner appeared in a GQ video, he confessed that he cannot live without Doritos. Currently, Mahomes loves the "purple bag" Doritos, however, he used to be a cool ranch guy.

“I always grab either a purple bag of Doritos, which I just got on. I used to be a cool ranch guy, but now I’m on the purple bag.”