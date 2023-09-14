As the NFL season resumed, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes started focusing on their individual tasks. While the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback trains to win another Super Bowl this year, his wife supports him by taking care of their two children. But while she takes care of her household, the former soccer player will miss out on many things.

Recently, the co-owner of the Kansas City Current engaged in a Q&A session with her fans. Brittany was getting her hair styled, and since that task took a lot of time, she decided to let her fans ask her questions.

Fans wanted to know if the mother of two was attending Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour in Kansas City. She told her fans that since the dates of the concert changed, she had to cancel her plan because the concert falls on the same day when the Chiefs play the New York Jets. Both the concert and game will both take place on Oct. 1. She wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm so sad...the date changed and we have an away game on the day of the concert."

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

In another set of questions, fans asked if she could ever go out to buy groceries without attracting too much attention. Brittany said that while she does not have that impact on people, when they go out with Patrick Mahomes, the family has to make special arrangements. She also let her fans know that her husband's most funny habit is eating Doritos every night in bed.

Brittany Mahomes got trolled by Reddit fans yet again

As many people know, Brittany Mahomes does not have the best reputation among NFL fans. This is why she frequently gets jabbed at for her actions. She faced criticism from fans after she showed off her engagement ring in a video. Fans accused her of flaunting her wealth, despite the couple claiming to not be materialistic. The ring is estimated to be worth between $350,000 and $800,000.

This is not the first time Brittany has been targeted by fans on Reddit. Previously, an old picture of her, Patrick and Jackson Mahomes was ridiculed. Despite the backlash, Brittany continues to support her husband and their family.