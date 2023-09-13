Brittany Mahomes recently made a surprise appearance on a video where her husband, Patrick Mahomes, listed his essential top 10 items. As one would expect, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback announced that he cannot function without his wife on a daily basis. Things like snacks and sneakers also made the list.

Although the segment where the mother of two appears in the video was fun and wholesome, fans on Reddit took issue with Brittany. They did not like that she pointed to her 10-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring.

Fans thought that she was flashing her wealth despite once asserting that the Mahomes family does not show off their materialistic goods. One user wrote:

"I can't stand her"

Another remarked:

"Gotta show off her biggest accomplishment"

Several others also joined in the criticism:

The ring is estimated to be worth around $350,000–$800,000. Hence, one can understand why she pointed out her icy diamond.

This was not the first time fans on Reddit came for the former soccer player. They recently found an old picture of her, Patrick, and Jackson Mahomes and ridiculed it.

Brittany Mahomes made a quip on her husband

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, recently emphasized the integral role she plays in supporting her husband. In a previous mention, Patrick shared a list of essential items he can't do without, including snacks and his cherished Oakley shades.

When Brittany popped up on the screen, the MVP-winning QB expressed gratitude to his wife, who responded by saying:

"I don't think you could get out the house if it wasn't for me."

Brittany then conveyed her strong desire for their family to stay united. Even though the Chiefs faced a setback in their season opener, Brittany and Patrick's brother, Jackson Mahomes, remained unwavering in their support from the stands.

Patrick has time and again firmly dispelled any rumors of disinviting them from future games, and Brittany continues to stand firmly by her husband's side.