Patrick Mahomes, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and his younger brother, Jackson, are some of the most popular personalities in the NFL. Fans adore the MVP-winning Chiefs quarterback, but are perturbed by the sightings of his wife and brother.

This continues to go on because recently, fans on Reddit dug up an old picture from the time when the Kansas City Chiefs pulled an upset over the Denver Broncos in January 2022.

In the picture, fans could see Brittany Mahomes donning a large red coat that had the initials of Louis Vuitton printed on it. Additionally, she had tied her hair in space buns. Jackson wore a red jacket and a plain black shirt underneath, while Patrick was in his jersey uniform.

Reddit fans found that the picture was too funny, so they reacted this way:

Brittany Mahomes reacted to the presence of AI robots at the Chargers vs. Dolphins game

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Miami Dolphins played against each other at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Many fans attended the game to support their favorite teams, but humans were not the only functional beings present there.

There were a handful of Artificial Intelligence robots who watched the matchup and cheered for the teams. Fans have heard that the league has been trying to include AI in the realm of sports. For example, Lacey Brown reacted to the news of AI security dogs adopted by Mercedes Benz Stadium and the Atlanta Falcons.

As expected, the news did not sit well with fans. Similarly, even Brittany Mahomes was freaked out by the AI fans, who were actually introduced to gain publicity for the release of a science fiction movie, The Creator.

Brittany's reaction to the news was:

"I mean why…that’s a hell nahhhh"

Now that the NFL season has started in full swing, the former soccer star will keep posting her train of thought online, as she did when the New York Jets bagged a win against the Buffalo Bills.