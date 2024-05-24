IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes spends lowkey day with 'cutest girl' Sterling and baby Bronze

While Patrick Mahomes is away in camp, his wife, Brittany, is playing the role of a doting mother. The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is well known for being very active on Instagram, especially when it comes to stories involving their children Sterling Skly and Patrick Lavon III aka Bronze.

Brittany posted two stories. Sterling Skye, whom Brittany calls "the cutest girl", stands over a toy horse before "spinning" and sitting on it in the first story. In the second, Bronze hides his eyes in his baby chair.

Sterling Skye and Bronze Mahomes

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Besides being a wife and mother, Brittany is also a businesswoman and philanthropist. She has ownership stakes in Kansas City's soccer teams - MLS's Sporting and the NWSL's Current.

Brittany Mahomes gives update on back injury, discusses new campaign

Back in March, Brittany Mahomes shocked fans when she revealed that she had fractured her back, writing this warning on an Instagram Story:

“Just a daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously.”

On Thursday, in an exclusive interview with E!'s Francesca Amiker, she provided an update:

"I'm doing great! I'm living my best life. My back is no longer broken, so that's good. But I'm still in the gym. I've finally, I think, fully recovered and (am) back to doing the things that I've always been able to do."

Her latest venture ties into another form of motherhood - to the family dogs Steel and Silver. According to her, having pets greatly prepared them for parenthood:

"I got Steel when I was in college, so just having that responsibility of having to take care of something at all times, I think (it) helped with my kids and made me the caregiver that I am and made it a little bit easier to transition."

And now Sterling and Bronze are also emulating their parents when it comes to caring for the dogs:

"It does teach them responsibility. And being gentle and being nice and kind. Our daughter loves to help feed the dogs and help take them on walks and get them outside. And they love to play fetch with them."

But having pets also has its dangers. Unless they are on a leash, they can get lost, hence Brittany's new partnership with PetSafe's GPS collars:

"I think it's perfect for any dog owner, especially if you're on the go and you're traveling a lot. Being able to create those boundaries wherever you go from your phone, it's so easy to do."

PetSafe, a brand of the Radio Systems Corporation, was founded in 1998 and is currently headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.