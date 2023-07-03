IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes stuns in see-through outfit with Patrick Mahomes in Vegas

Brittany Mahomes is in Las Vegas with her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and she seems in the mood to have a great time there. She posted a series of pictures titled 'When in Vegas', possibly as a precursor to letting her hair down and enjoying.

However, what set NFL fans talking is her outfit, which was a unique and eye-catching combination. She wore a bikini top with high-cut shorts and paired it with a half-sleeve fully sheer gown over it. She paired it with some knee-high boots. The entire ensemble was black, with each element complementing the other.

Apart from her pictures, she also posted a picture of Patrick Mahomes with her looking to have a fabulous time. One of the pictures was also in a black-and-white tone, which was perfect given the color of the ensemble. You can see all the pictures below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What is Brittany Mahomes doing in Vegas with Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes has been jet-setting around the country over the last few months. After winning the Super Bowl, he has rarely had time to take a break.

He went with Brittany Mahomes and their children to Disneyland as is custom for winning quarterbacks. They returned to party in Kansas City, celebrating their championship win. The NFL and Super Bowl MVP also had to go to the White House to meet the President of the United States.

The above are all things any Super Bowl-winning quarterback has to do. But Patrick Mahomes had another assignment too. He paired up with Travis Kelce to take on Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in 'The Match'.

The celebrity golf tournament featured the Kansas City Chiefs duo representing the NFL whereas the Splash Brothers flew the flag for the NBA. As it was, the NFL pair ended up winning in the end, despite having been underdogs to begin with.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



What a win for the NFL Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are GAMERS..What a win for the NFL #PMSLive Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are GAMERS..What a win for the NFL #PMSLive https://t.co/STQTLsiVO3

'The Match' took place on the Vegas Strip, at Wynn Golf Club, and that is why Patrick Mahomes was there. Brittany Mahomes joined her husband as well in taking the trip. Now that he has successfully represented the NFL in golf as well, and proved that he is indeed superhuman, it is time for the quarterback to take some well-deserved rest.

And who better to let your hair down with your own wife? Brittany Mahomes certainly seemed keen to remind him that it was time to have fun while they were in Las Vegas. She was dressed ready to let her hair down and live it up to the fullest with her husband .

Poll : 0 votes