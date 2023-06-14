IN PHOTOS: Brittany Williams attends Bills CB's wedding in Malibu amid alleged split with Josh Allen

Brittany Williams and Josh Allen may have reportedly split but her affection for the Buffalo Bills and his teammates still endures for her, it seems. Because she was there for cornerback Taron Johnson's wedding to Meg DiMarco.

The couple married in Malibu on the 10th of June. Now, photos have emerged on Brittany Williams' Instagram and other social media channels. She congratulates the happy couple and thanking them to be a part of the celebrations. There is a beatiful location where it says that Taron weds Meghan.

Dressed in a stunning black gown, there are various pictures of her with other people who were present at the wedding. A notable absentee in all these pictures is Josh Allen. Here are some of the photos from the event.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Snapshots from social media channels

Snapshots from social media channels

Luck seems to be turning the wrong way for Josh Allen after reported split with Brittany Williams

For the past few years, everything seemed to be going Josh Allen's way. He had the steady companionship of Brittany Williams off the field and on the field he was racking up numbers. He led the Buffalo Bills on deep postseason runs, and established them as the dominant team in the AFC East.

Now, the wheels seem to be turning the other way. Aaron Rodgers, who pipped him to the MVP title two years ago, has joined the same division and suddenly the New York Jets are the favorites there. In addition to that, despite all the successes over the last few years, the Bills have not been to the Super Bowl in that time. He has been eclipsed by Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow in the AFC alone, looking solely at the results of the last two years.

And now, there is a reported rift with star receiver Stefon Diggs. The unease was in full view last season, when they lost in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals. They clashed on the sidelines and it is something that seems to have carried on this season.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Diggs signed a new deal last offseason, so skipping camp is more likely to do with the team than his contract.



twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Coach Sean McDermott says he's: "Very concerned."



(via 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: #Bills WR Stefon Diggs is NOT in mandatory minicamp.Coach Sean McDermott says he's: "Very concerned."(via @JoeBuscaglia 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: #Bills WR Stefon Diggs is NOT in mandatory minicamp.Coach Sean McDermott says he's: "Very concerned."(via @JoeBuscaglia) https://t.co/jnEFGesac6 The last time the #Bills saw Stefon Diggs he was yelling at Josh Allen on the sideline of a playoff loss to the #Bengals Diggs signed a new deal last offseason, so skipping camp is more likely to do with the team than his contract. The last time the #Bills saw Stefon Diggs he was yelling at Josh Allen on the sideline of a playoff loss to the #Bengals Diggs signed a new deal last offseason, so skipping camp is more likely to do with the team than his contract.twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… https://t.co/AG9Ax32hJX

Rumors have emerged that the wide receiver wants a way out and he skipped the OTAs this year as well. Of course, Josh Allen has come out and denied the reports.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Bills QB Josh Allen on Stefon Diggs: "I know internally we're working on some things. Not football-related, but Stef, he's my guy. Excuse my ... I fucking love him. He's a brother of mine. This does not work, what we're doing here, without him." Bills QB Josh Allen on Stefon Diggs: "I know internally we're working on some things. Not football-related, but Stef, he's my guy. Excuse my ... I fucking love him. He's a brother of mine. This does not work, what we're doing here, without him."

Things have gone well for Josh Allen over the past few years. But both on the field with his wide receiver and with Brittany Williams off the field, things seem to be taking a turn that will cause him much distaste.

Poll : 0 votes