IN PHOTOS: Brock Purdy's wife Jenna recaps 'week' long offseason trip to Turks and Caicos Islands

Brock Purdy and his San Francisco 49ers went from Super Bowl finalists to last place in the NFC West at 7-10 and out of playoff contention in the 2024 season. So he is making the most of an extended offseason by going on vacation.

The quarterback's wife, Jenna, is fond of posting images of the couple's trips on her Instagram account. On Monday, she revealed that they were in the Turks and Caicos Islands and would be there for a "week."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This offseason will be a very important one for the former Mr. Irrelevant, as he enters the final season of his rookie deal. His contract negotiations are currently among the most important topicsoutside of the Super Bowl and are expected to gain more ground once it ends.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brock Purdy's wife Jenna rereacts to launch of Kristin Juszczyk's Off Season fashion brand

Last month, Kristin Juszczyk announced Off Season, an athleisure brand that sells team-themed puffers, jackets and vests based on her bespoke designs that the likes of Brittany Mahomes has been seen wearing to games.

Just a few days before the launch, Jenna Purdy praised Kyle Juszczyk's wife in an Instagram Story:

"She's incredible (clapping emoji)"

Expand Tweet

In an interview with PEOPLE, Kristin explained how Off Season came to be. It began with a meeting with British fashion mogul Emma Grede, a co-founder of denim brand Good American and initial partner in Kim Kardashian's underwear line SKIMS.

After a phone call that lasted thrice as long as expected, she presented her custom outfits to her future business partner:

"I tried to bring as much as I could to show her. This is something I really believe in. I said, 'Let me know what tech packs you need, let me know what I think the marketing could be and let me show you where I can expand this.'"

The two then settled on Off Season as the brand's name - one that, according to Kristin, reflected its timelessness.

Grede, meanwhile, said:

"It makes total sense with everything I stand for. She is truly talented and has that much intensity, tenacity, and sheer talent — and she's doing something that feels really differentiated. It’s a testament to what Kristin has built with this community that she can attract that type of audience in just one day."

After starting with the "bread and butter" of team-themed puffers, jackets, and vests, the brand plans to expand to other clothing items like corsets and mini-tops.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback