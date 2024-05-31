IN PHOTOS: Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna Brandt visit Glacier National Park for "Memorial Day fun"

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • IN PHOTOS: Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna Brandt visit Glacier National Park for "Memorial Day fun"

IN PHOTOS: Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna Brandt visit Glacier National Park for "Memorial Day fun"

By Bethany Cohen
Modified May 31, 2024 16:52 GMT
Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna enjoyed their Memorial Day weekend at Glacier National Park.
Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna enjoyed their Memorial Day weekend at Glacier National Park (Credit — Instagram: @jennapurdyy)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna continued their offseason adventures with a trip to Glacier National Park. After tying the knot in March, the newlyweds were joined by friends as they celebrated Memorial Day weekend out in nature.

Jenna Brandt Purdy shared photos of their weekend in a post on Instagram. The group of friends appeared to enjoy some off-roading and some fishing.

"Memorial Day Weekend fun."
also-read-trending Trending

In one photo, Jenna and Brock Purdy posed while sitting in an all-terrain vehicle. There was another photo of the entire group with a breathtaking backdrop that only Glacier National Park can offer.

Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna enjoyed time with friends at Glacier National Park (Instagram: @jennapurdyy)
Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna enjoyed time with friends at Glacier National Park (Instagram: @jennapurdyy)

The group even got a glimpse of a bear in Glacier National Park, which was included in the Instagram collage of photos.

More photos from Jenna Purdy&#039;s Instagram post.
More photos from Jenna Purdy's Instagram post.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback looks to be enjoying every minute of the offseason before the grind of the NFL season begins this summer.

Brock Purdy's wife Jenna thanked Luke Combs for glimpse at locker room

Brock Purdy and his San Francisco 49ers teammate George Kittle surprised fans when they appeared on stage with country star Luke Combs just a few weeks ago. Combs made a stop at Levi's Stadium as part of his current "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour," and as he typically does, he welcomed the two NFL stars up on stage.

George Kittle shotgunned beers on stage with Luke Combs, while Purdy held the case of beer and hyped up the fans. After the concert, Jenna shared a sweet photo of the couple posing in the 49ers' locker room. In the caption, she thanked Combs for the opportunity to see her "husband's office."

"Thanks @lukecombs for giving me a reason to check out my husband’s office!"

For their concert looks, Jenna chose a black denim dress that she paired with white cowboy boots. The 49ers quarterback chose a plaid shirt and denim jeans with brown boots.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी