IN PHOTOS: Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna Brandt visit Glacier National Park for "Memorial Day fun"

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna continued their offseason adventures with a trip to Glacier National Park. After tying the knot in March, the newlyweds were joined by friends as they celebrated Memorial Day weekend out in nature.

Jenna Brandt Purdy shared photos of their weekend in a post on Instagram. The group of friends appeared to enjoy some off-roading and some fishing.

"Memorial Day Weekend fun."

In one photo, Jenna and Brock Purdy posed while sitting in an all-terrain vehicle. There was another photo of the entire group with a breathtaking backdrop that only Glacier National Park can offer.

The group even got a glimpse of a bear in Glacier National Park, which was included in the Instagram collage of photos.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback looks to be enjoying every minute of the offseason before the grind of the NFL season begins this summer.

Brock Purdy's wife Jenna thanked Luke Combs for glimpse at locker room

Brock Purdy and his San Francisco 49ers teammate George Kittle surprised fans when they appeared on stage with country star Luke Combs just a few weeks ago. Combs made a stop at Levi's Stadium as part of his current "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour," and as he typically does, he welcomed the two NFL stars up on stage.

George Kittle shotgunned beers on stage with Luke Combs, while Purdy held the case of beer and hyped up the fans. After the concert, Jenna shared a sweet photo of the couple posing in the 49ers' locker room. In the caption, she thanked Combs for the opportunity to see her "husband's office."

"Thanks @lukecombs for giving me a reason to check out my husband’s office!"

For their concert looks, Jenna chose a black denim dress that she paired with white cowboy boots. The 49ers quarterback chose a plaid shirt and denim jeans with brown boots.