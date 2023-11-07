IN PHOTOS: Camille Kostek cheers on Rob Gronkowski at memorable UA Hall of Fame induction

Rob Gronkowski was cheered on by his girlfriend Camille Kostek as he was inducted into the University of Arizona Wildcats Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Gronkowski is considered one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, a versatile player who could both block for rushes and catch passes, especially in the endzone.

As Tom Brady's sidekick at both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he set multiple records en route four Super Bowl titles, Pro Bowls and four All-Pro selections.

He had also been very prolific in college, catching many passes and touchdowns and setting positional records with the University of Arizona Wildcats.

Rob Gronkowski with his University of Arizona Hall of Fame certificate

Of course, Gronkowski made sure to bring his girlfriend Camille Kostek to the induction ceremony. The outer screenshots are of her filming his speech and Wildcat march:

Camille Kostek was present at Rob Gronkowski's AZ induction ceremony

When Rob Gronkowski dared Micah Parsons to stop Jalen Hurts' "tush-push"

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 28-23 to reassert their dominance in the NFC East.

Before the game, Rob Gronkowski put out a challenge to linebacker Micah Parsons on Up & Adams:

“I’m giving Micah Parsons the challenge of being the first player to legitimately stop the tush push.”

He even claimed that if he were still playing, he would do a simple solution:

“I could. I would jump over the line. I would just give Jalen Hurts a stone-cold stunner right to the ground.”

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the Eagles did it again. Midway through the second quarter, Jalen Hurts did a sneak to tie the game for a second time.

In the fourth quarter, they did it again to prevent a safety, with Parsons comically failing to stop it. Even more impressively, Hurts hurt his knee on multiple hits late in the first half, which theoretically should have limited his mobility for the second sneak. He said:

"For this team, for this city, I'll do anything. I'm just happy we were able to come out here and win."

Next up for him and his team is the highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.