In Photos: Camille Kostek stuns with Rob Gronkowski at iconic SI Swimsuit 2023 launch

While former Super Bowl-winning tight end Rob Gronkowski is enjoying retirement, his model girlfriend Camille Kostek is enjoying the peak in her profession.

This year, Kostek made her sixth straight Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appearance - one of the longest stretches in the magazine's recent history. In the middle of last month, she celebrated that milestone at the 2023 issue launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel NYC - with Gronkowski also present.

Kostek was in a self-designed red dress with bluish-silver halter strap and skirt lining and open-toe heels. Gronkowski complemented her with an all-blue set (light blue shirt and navy blue suit) and white-soled brown casual shoes with black laces:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are the pics:

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party - image via IG/@camillekostek

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party - image via IG/@camillekostek

They even got to pose with Kostek's sisters Julia and Alina:

Rob Gronkowski and the Kostek sisters Camille, Alina, and Julia at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party - image via IG/@camillekostek

Kostek even managed to get a picture with SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day:

Camille Kostek and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue editor-in-chief MJ Day at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party - image via IG/@camillekostek

How did Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek first meet?

It has been almost eight years since Gronkowski and Kostek first declared themselves a couple. However, many sports fans, especially NFL ones, still do not know how they first met.

It began in 2013, when Kostek was still a cheerleader for Gronkowski's Patriots. She recalled to SiriusXM's This Is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson:

"He ripped off his 'Hi My name is Rob Gronkowski' sticker on his T-shirt. He had written on the back of it his phone number. I was a rookie. I was like, 'Oh no, no, no, I can't take this. I can't take his number.' And then (his teammate) was like, 'Just take it,' and I was like, 'Okay,' and I put it in my pocket. And I never spoke about it again."

After a FaceTime session, Kostek and Gronkowski finally saw each other at a charity event. Since then, they started dating, but they would no go public until 2015, when Kostek posted on Instagram:

Poll : 0 votes