IN PHOTOS: Camille Kostek tosses Rob Gronkowski into the pool as the couple enjoys a relaxing Sunday

Camille Kostek and her longtime boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, are spending the summer vacation with their family. When they decided to take a dip in the pool, the swimsuit model cheekily pushed the former tight end.

Kostek uploaded several pictures from her vacation. The snaps exuded calmness as she spent time with her dog and Dan Gronkowski's son, who snooped to take a look into her purse.

In other pictures, she shared photos of "garden fresh" vegetables, out of which she was going to make a meal.

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's Instagram Story

The funniest part of the Instagram stories was the video where she pushed an unassuming Rob Gronkowski into the pool. The four-time Super Bowl winner fell right into the water but looked like he enjoyed the push.

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's Instagram Story

Camille Kostek opened up about her first SI Swimsuit Launch Week experience

Camille Kostek fondly reminisced about her unforgettable experience attending the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch week in 2016. Undeterred by the rain, she eagerly waited in line to meet the esteemed models and collect their autographs, savoring every moment of the event.

She wrote:

"I went to my first ever Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch week in NYC in 2016 and I waited in line by myself in the rain waiting to get into the event so that I could meet some of the models. I was so excited when it was my turn to introduce myself and ask for their autograph."

"I think of this day every time it’s my turn to sit and sign for the meet and greet portion of our launch week. It’s now year 6 signing this iconic magazine and it’s exciting to me every single time 💕"

Recently, Kostek returned the favor, graciously signing copies of the magazine for her adoring fans during this year's launch week.

The 31-year-old also uploaded pictures where she revealed that, despite being unable to etch her name in the Hollywood Hall of Fame, she was honored to immortalize herself as one of the prominent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models.

She captioned the post:

"doesn’t have a star of fame but does have this SI swimsuit 🩱🤩"

Camille Kostek is the only SI model who has appeared on the magazine cover for six consecutive years, and it looks like the trend will continue.