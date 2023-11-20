IN PHOTOS: Camille Kostek turns heads with striking outfit at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek certainly loves being at glamorous events and wearing captivating outfits to them.

On Saturday, Formula One returned to Las Vegas, home of the Raiders, for the first time since the 1980's with a street race at the Strip area. The race was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen - his record-extending 18th of the 2023 season.

Kostek was not one to miss the event, photographlg herself watching the race from what appeared to be her hotel room for the weekend while wearing a black leather dress underneath a black and red jacket:

Camille Kostek's boyfriend roasts New York Jets while discussing Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears on Fox studio

Camille Kostek's boyfriend Rob Gronkowski is nicely settling into his role as desk analyst for Fox, but he occasionally cannot help but crack a joke at some rivals' expense.

On Sunday, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end was on hand to discuss the Detroit Lions' 31-26 defeat of the Chicago Bears. During the discussion, he pivoted towards the importance of division games, adding a dig at the New York Jets towards the end:

“Those are the games that you got to win in your division, too. It doesn’t matter if the Chicago Bears have two wins, three wins, four wins. When you’re playing a division game, it’s always going to be tough.

“It’s like when we played the Jets. Yeah, they had two wins a year, but every, every game is within three score or within three points or two points or a touchdown. Same with this game right here.”

Former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan would respond:

"You said they win two games a year, the Jets. That was such a like subtle shade. That was a little shade."

Camille Kostek's boyfriend replied:

"I mean, what can I say? It’s been like that for the last decade when I was there."

The Jets would lose 32-6 at the Buffalo Bills later that day. Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass for the first time since their win over the Giants, but his two-point attempt failed, and he was also intercepted once.